Duggan wins race to become new mayor in Evansville

KENNER, La. — Police Chief Michael Glaser rolled to an extremely easy victory over incumbent Ben Zahn in the race for Kenner mayor Saturday night. In a resounding win Glaser took nearly 3 of every 4 votes cast as the voters signaled an unmistakable rebuke of Zahn, who came under heavy fire for, among other things, his handling of Hurricane Ida hazard pay and for a reported FBI investigation into the awarding of a contract for garbage collection in Kenner, which were the subjects of reports by WWL-TV’s David Hammer.

KENNER, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO