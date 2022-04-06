ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Josiah Strong fourth Redbird to enter the transfer portal

By JAKE SERMERSHEIM
videtteonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois State lost another key scorer from the 2021-22 team Tuesday when senior Josiah Strong entered the transfer portal. Announced by Verbal Commits on Twitter, Strong is the fourth...

www.videtteonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Illinois basketball lands 5 star recruit

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Big news for Illini fans. Illinois basketball will have a new point guard coming soon. Five star recruit Skyy Clark just committed to play at Illinois. The Florida native will be a huge addition to Illinois especially after losing their point guards senior Trent Frazier and with sophomore Andre Curbelo choosing to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Normal, IL
College Basketball
City
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Normal, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
Normal, IL
Basketball
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa AD Says Hawkeye Athletes Could be Paid for Good Grades

After college athletes were granted the rights to their name, image, and likeness (NIL) starting in 2021, they were able to make money outside of solely earning a scholarship to their chosen university. This change effectively made college athletics, especially at the NCAA Division I level complete chaos. This afforded...
HAWKEYE, IA
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas men’s basketball players will tour state to celebrate national championship

LAWRENCE — The celebration of Kansas men’s basketball’s latest national championship will continue long past the team’s parade, according to an announcement from 6th Man Strategies, LLC. Starting with a stop at Wichita East High School on April 23, members of the Jayhawks’ national title-winning team will tour the state and interact with fans. Christian Braun, David McCormack, Ochai Agbaji, Dajuan Harris Jr. and Jalen Wilson are all listed as players who’ll be in attendance in Wichita, and in time, online at...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
Times-Republican

Cardinals chase off Bobcats

Marshalltown goalkeeper Claire Close, right, denies Newton’s Brynn Cazett (25) for one of her nine saves during Friday’s girls’ soccer match at H.A. Lynn Stadium in Newton. The host Cardinals captured a 7-0 victory, boosted by five goals from Audrey Rausch. Morgan Peterson and Cazette scored one goal each for Newton, which improved to 4-0. Marshalltown was sent to 0-5 on the season. The Bobcats host Class 3A No. 14 Cedar Falls on Monday for their fifth match in 11 days.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 12 Kentucky defeats No. 5 Vols

The No. 5 Tennessee men’s tennis team dropped a road match against No.12 Kentucky, 4-3, Friday in Lexington. The Volunteers (17-6, 5-4 SEC) fell in the dual match despite capturing the doubles point. Tennessee swept both completed doubles matches against the Wildcats (16-6, 7-2). At No. 1 doubles, UT’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
WCIA

Bret Bielema hopes state finals stay in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Champaign is the home of high school football once again in 2022, hosting state football weekend for the first time in four years, but the future of state in Champaign is up in the air as the IHSA is looking for new bidders. If it was up to Illinois head coach Bret […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Western#Junior College#Points Per Game#Illinois State#Verbal Commits#Isu#Navy
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak to host Southwest Iowa Football Combine

(Red Oak) A Southwest Iowa football combine will be held on Saturday, April 30th. Red Oak will be the site. Tiger football coach Michael Nordeen says, “We are going to do it rain or shine. We have the football field to use and we also have our indoor facility we can use as well. It’s just an opportunity for kids in the are to come down to Red Oak and compete in an NFL style combine. We’ll test them in the 40, broad jump, vertical, pro agility, and then some bench press. It’s a chance for them to compete and show what they’ve got.”
RED OAK, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa baseball wins 11-inning thriller against Bradley

One sacrifice fly off the bat of senior catcher Brett McCleary proved to be the deciding factor in Iowa baseball’s 9-8 win over Bradley Wednesday night. The Hawkeyes and Braves battled for 11 innings at Dozer Park in Peoria, Illinois. To get through the contest, Iowa head coach Rick...
PEORIA, IL
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa softball vs. Drake

The Hawkeyes defeated the Bulldogs, 3-2, during a softball game at Pearl Field in Iowa City on Wednesday. Iowa pitcher Denali Loecker hit a home run in the sixth inning, winning Iowa the game. Iowa and Drake both scored runs in the first and second innings, but neither team could...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy