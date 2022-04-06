Beloit Sky Carp hold kickoff party ahead of season

(Red Oak) A Southwest Iowa football combine will be held on Saturday, April 30th. Red Oak will be the site. Tiger football coach Michael Nordeen says, “We are going to do it rain or shine. We have the football field to use and we also have our indoor facility we can use as well. It’s just an opportunity for kids in the are to come down to Red Oak and compete in an NFL style combine. We’ll test them in the 40, broad jump, vertical, pro agility, and then some bench press. It’s a chance for them to compete and show what they’ve got.”

