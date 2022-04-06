Swadley wins re-election as mayor of Stoughton

COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 1: Wayne J. Godfrey Sr. (D). COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 4: “Randy” Larken (I). COUNCILMAN - DISTRICT 5: Keith Hooper (R). ALDERMEN: Daniel Campbell (R), Sharon Myers (No party), Sara Barnes Sellers (R), Darrell Thompson (R) and Fred Walker (D). CHIEF OF POLICE: Runoff - Randal...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former Manchester and Hooksett fire chief Jim Burkush will be the Queen City's newest member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Burkush beat former State Rep. Victoria Sullivan in a special election Tuesday for the Ward 9 seat. The final tally was 645-460. Burkush succeeds...
MONTICELLO – Former Monticello Mayor Gordon Jenkins was elected to the village board during Tuesday’s elections. He polled 502 votes. His significant other, Rochelle Massey, was re-elected to the board, polling 513 votes. Incumbent Charles Sabatino lost his seat, garnering only 182 votes and newcomer Michael Greco also...
Paramus Mayor Richard LaBarbiera will not seek re-election to a fourth term, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed, setting up a hugely competitive mayoral race this fall in one of the state’s most historically competitive swing towns. Paramus Democrats are set to hold a screening committee meeting on Monday...
Frank Picozzi announced on Tuesday his intention to run for re-election as mayor of Warwick. In a Facebook post, Picozzi stated, “I welcome the challenge.”. Picozzi said he will remain an Independent candidate. “I am very proud of my administration’s accomplishments these past 15 months,” said Picozzi.
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday morning Senator John T. Yudichak announced that he will not be running for re-election to the Pennsylvania State Senate. Senator Yudichak served the Pennsylvania people for 24 years, spending six terms in the House of Representatives and three terms in the State Senate. “To the citizens of the 119th district […]
The Democratic mayor of a swing town in Somerset County will not seek re-election this year, giving Republicans a chance to reclaim the post after four years. Keith Balla was elected in 2018, defeating Republican Councilman Stephen Black by 159 votes, 53%-47% in Donald Trump’s mid-term election. “I am...
RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The election results are in for the March 26, 2022 elections. Mayor Lewis has been re-elected mayor for the Town of Rayville. Lewis secured 67% of the votes. See full election results for all races in our region below.
Belmont has picked a directly elected mayor with a two-year term for its switch to district elections amid support from some residents and opposition from others, with a final district map decision coming March 22. “We have big plans ahead, and if folks do not think big picture, big city,...
Whitesboro, N.Y. -- The voters in the Village of Whitesboro have spoken. A new mayor will take over come April 1. Challenger Glen Hopsicker defeated incumbent Robert Friedlander 172-124. Jacob Morgan received 83 votes. Peter Potasiewicz and Timothy Ryan Jr. were elected to the two open Trustee positions.
Leesville City Mayor Rick Allen was re-elected to another term Saturday, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office. Allen secured his win with 68 percent, or 482 votes, over candidate Louis “Lou Lou” Hopkins, who won 223 votes. The unofficial voter turnout for the...
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Residents of Saranac Lake have elected a new mayor. Republican James Williams got 599 votes, beating out Democrat Kelly Brunette by just 71 votes. Current Mayor Clyde Rabideau is retiring at the end of his term on March 31.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The results are in!. Tens of thousands of voters across 10 Pinellas County municipalities on Tuesday made their voices heard during the region's municipal elections. Several seats were up for grabs, including the position of mayor. Dave Gattis defeated Joseph A. Manzo for mayor of...
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday is official “Solidarity with Ukraine Day” in Madison, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway proclaimed. The mayor made the proclamation during a rally at the State Capitol. Headed to the downtown rally to support Ukraine at noon at the top of State Street. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/uAzAiiYA1B — Mayor of Madison (@MayorOfMadison) April 9, 2022 Supporters of Ukraine gathered to call...
A total of nine people voted Tuesday to re-elect George Grenier Jr. as a village trustee. No other positions were up for election, said village Clerk Nicole O’Connor. Grenier has been on the board since 2014. GAZETTE COVERAGE. Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check...
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the March 26, 2022 elections. A runoff election will be held between candidates John C. “Sonny” Dumas and Alice Wallace for Mayor of Winnsboro. Dumas secured 32% of the votes and Wallace, 49%. See full elections results for all races in our region below.
