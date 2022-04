There’s a certain reality we who don’t have the complexion for protection have to grapple with—Karen sh** doesn’t work for Black people. White people can walk into any space and pretend they own it. They can shout, “I want to speak to your manager” and understand that they wear a thick layer of whiteness that will shield their aggressive and annoying behavior from being perceived as threatening. Likewise, they can be belligerent with police officers without expecting to be demanded out of their vehicle, and worse yet, tased for refusing to do so out of discomfort and fear.

COLLEGEDALE, TN ・ 18 DAYS AGO