BOERNE, Texas — Ty Keller is serious about music. To be more specific, he is obsessed with percussion in a good way. "Honestly, percussion is sort of my life," he said. The 17-year-old musician realizes that it would be obnoxious if he walked around Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School beating on everything with mallets and drumsticks. So, he doesn't – as tempting as it is.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO