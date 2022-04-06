How Ralph Daniels is managing expectations in his first season as Highland's softball coach

Ralph Daniels has the perfect way to describe the burdensome task of becoming Highland’s new softball coach, so as the temperatures dip and the wind gusts and the sun sets, he points to a sign on the backstop at this field in Chubbuck.

“Tisha Coverdell Field,” Daniels says.

Sure enough, attached to the fence behind home plate is a rectangular sign that bears the name of Tisha Coverdell, the Rams’ legendary softball coach who completed a 25-year career last season. Before she retired last May, she recorded 15 district titles and nine top-five finishes at state, becoming a softball fixture in Pocatello and establishing one of the state’s premiere programs.

So now the task — the responsibility — of coaching softball at this field goes to Daniels, who headed the JV team for the past seven years. On this chilly Tuesday evening, he wonders: How does anyone take over for Coverdell?

“You don’t,” Daniels said. “I learned a ton from her, but I’m trying to make it my own program. I steal itineraries and stuff from her — she’s super organized — but I’ve gotta find a way to make it my own program. I can’t try and fill her shoes. I can’t try and be her. She was a fantastic coach here.”

To add his own flavor to this storied program, Daniels has pressed a few buttons. He wants his players to relax. He thinks these Rams play best when they’re having fun, so in practice, he blares music to keep the mood light. It usually ends up being hip-hop. “I actually like it,” Daniels said with a chuckle.

On the softball field, though, Daniels and the Rams have work to do if they want Coverdell to smile about her first season as former coach. With a 15-14 loss to Thunder Ridge Tuesday afternoon, Highland dropped to 1-5 this season, the latest installment in this book titled The Rams’ Close Losses This Season.

The chapters look like this: A 19-12 loss to Owyhee. A 15-14 setback to Rocky Mountain. A 22-17 defeat to the Grizzlies. So when the Rams fell again — this time when they tallied nine runs in the sixth inning and their frenzied rally fell one run short against Thunder Ridge — it puts Daniels in a curious spot: How do you square a disappointing record with so many narrow defeats?

Mostly, he says, he’s come away encouraged. It’s not like Highland is falling to overmatched opponents. The team’s first four losses all came last weekend, in a tournament in Boise, where some of the state’s best talent resides. Losing to 5A powers like Rocky Mountain and Owyhee is nothing to be embarrassed about.

Then again, this is Highland. The Rams are supposed to compete with programs like those, not lose, even if the games are close. That’s where the binary outcomes for Highland seasons — state tournament or bust — come back to bite Daniels.

So far, his diagnosis of the team’s issues come down to defense. Wind gusted at more than 20 mph in Tuesday’s game, but the Rams committed seven errors. In Highland’s first game against Owyhee, the Rams committed six. That number jumped back up to seven in Highland’s second loss to Rocky Mountain.

Those figures have conspired to force Highland into an early-season hole, but through a wider lens, they’re also incompatible with the standards Coverdell established with this program, which missed state just three times in her 25 years.

“We are making simple mistakes on defense. We are missing what should be simple outs,” Daniels said. “That’s what we have to fix. We’re giving the games away…. We cannot win against this level of competition making those types of errors.”

Lucky for Daniels, his team rosters Jenna Kearns, the team’s catcher who is hitting a scintillating — no typo here — .692 this season. She’s clobbered six home runs for 11 RBI, posted a comically high 2.224 OPS and, perhaps most importantly, she’s struck out just once. She recorded two games with two homers last weekend. Good luck finding a player on this side of the state, at the 5A level, with those kinds of numbers.

She’s played so well that she’s complicated things for athletic director Travis Bell, who runs the Highland sports Twitter account, where he posts updates during games. On Saturday, he tweeted “Jenna Kearns with the bomb over deep center.” Then, barely 20 minutes later, he wrote, “Kearns crushes another one over deep center!” She’s kept Bell busy during these games.

“I take a deep breath before I get in, just relax,” Kearns said. “It’s really about mindset, me knowing that I can hit this, that I will, that I’ll help my team.”

Through six games, she’s done that and more. She’s also committed just one error all season, good for a sparkling .968 fielding percentage, which means she’s helping the Rams in the department that’s hurt them most so far.

Now would be a good time for Highland to solve its defensive woes. The Rams’ next seven games are all against 5A District 5/6 foes, starting with a road twinbill against Madison on Thursday. Hypothetically, Highland could drop these contests and still make the 5A state tournament, since everyone makes the district tournament and everyone gets a shot to win the whole thing.

But this is Highland. The Rams are expected to win. Daniels may be in his first year as head coach, but he knows that when fans come out to his team’s games, they don’t come to any generic field. They come to Tisha Coverdell Field.

“There is some pressure, but I have to figure out a way to put that in the back of my mind. I can’t compare myself to her,” Daniels said. “I can’t panic with our record being where it’s at. There is huge pressure. We’re Highland High School. Our expectation is we go to state every year and we compete. I know there is pressure. I have to do my part to help these girls fix. But that pressure is on me, and I can’t put that onto the girls.”