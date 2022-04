The Charlotte Hornets have secured a spot in the play-in tournament but are looking to make their situation more favorable. With a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on deck, they are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. They could improve to the eighth spot but will have to win out the rest of their games. Unfortunately for the Hornets, the status of one of their key players is uncertain. With big implications up for grabs, the question must be asked: Is Gordon Hayward playing tonight?

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO