Thousands Without Power Across Denver Metro Area Thanks To Wind Storm

By Danielle Chavira
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Upwards of 6,000 Xcel Energy customers in Colorado were without power as of 9:30 p.m. thanks to hours of hurricane force wind on Tuesday. Outages spanned the Denver metro area, including Golden, Greenwood Village and Westminster.

(credit: CBS)

It’s unclear when service will be restored, but earlier on Tuesday, Xcel Energy said it would have employees ready to jump on any outages.

“We understand losing power can be a major inconvenience for customers, so we plan and prepare for weather that may cause outages. Xcel Energy crews are ready to quickly and safely restore electric service to customers,” officials said in a news release on Tuesday.

Outage map as of 9:30 p.m., April 5, 2022. (credit: Xcel Energy)

Those who come across a downed power line are asked to leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.

