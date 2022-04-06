ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, IN

Man dies after assaulting off-duty cop, shooting self in police pursuit with stolen semi: ISP

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxEeb_0f0eLUfU00

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A 40-year-old Randolph County man is dead and a Richmond police officer is in the hospital after a multi-county pursuit that started when the off-duty officer was attacked by the man after spotting him driving a stolen semi-tractor, according to police.

Indiana State Police say Troy M. Lewis assaulted Officer Austin Adams, a four-year Richmond police veteran, as Adams was trying to get uniformed officers to respond, then later shot himself during a pursuit.

It all started at about 11:42 a.m. Tuesday. Around that time, Adams, off-duty and driving his personal vehicle, found the stolen semi at U.S. 27 near Union Pike. Adams followed the semi while trying to get uniformed officers to the area when the driver pulled over to the side of Webster Road near Flatley Road, according to ISP.

Adams then approached the driver and identified himself as an officer, at which point the driver, later identified as Lewis, attacked him, then drove away.

Fountain City and Wayne County Sheriff's police later found Lewis and chased him through Wayne County and into southern Randolph County. Lewis then stopped on Base Road south of County Road 850 South, and officers heard a gunshot from the semi, ISP said.

When officers approached the vehicle, they found Lewis with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Medics arrived and transported both Lewis and Adams to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where Lewis was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Adams is being treated for serious injuries, according to ISP. His most recent condition was not immediately available.

ISP said Adams serves on the second platoon patrol division for Richmond police.

Richmond and Randolph County Sheriff's police and the Randolph County Prosecutor's office also responded to the scene.

WRTV

WRTV

