RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes locked up a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Thursday with a 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. The contest did not start on the right foot for the Canes, as Buffalo would convert on their first two shots of the night, putting Antti Raanta and the home side in an early hole. Former Hurricane Jeff Skinner had helpers on both goals and combined with a sluggish start for Carolina, the Sabres' 2-0 advantage would carry with little resistance into the second period.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO