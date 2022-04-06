ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. picks Juan Soto, Fernando Tatís Jr. and Sandy Alcántara for his all-star Dominican team I MLB on FOX

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman sit down with Toronto...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge’s bold contract demands, revealed

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were unable to agree on a contract extension before the team’s Opening Day tilt against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced the news leading up to Friday’s game, saying the best offer was a seven-year extension worth $30.5 million per season starting in 2023. The deal would have included a $17 million contract for 2022 after Judge filed at $21 million in arbitration talks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Alcántara
Person
Vladimir Guerrero
Person
Fernando Tatís Jr.
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominican#Fox
Larry Brown Sports

Ronald Acuña Jr denies making explosive comments about Freddie Freeman

Ronald Acuña Jr. went on social media Wednesday night to shoot down the translation of some comments he supposedly made about Freddie Freeman. Acuña Jr. joined Dominican Republic-based baseball reporter Yancen Pujols for an interview that was posted on Pujols’ Instagram Live account Wednesday night. The interview was only available for those who happened to be watching at the time, though Pujols has plans to publish it on his YouTube page later.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Rocks Leadoff Home Run In Debut With Phillies

Kyle Schwarber appears to be settling in just fine with the Philadelphia Phillies. The ex-Boston Red Sox outfielder, who signed with the Phillies as a free agent, had quite the debut with his new team. Batting leadoff as the Phillies opened their season Friday against the Oakland Athletics, Schwarber took Frankie Montas yard for a solo home run off a full count.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WUSA

Nationals fall to Mets 5-1 on Opening Day

WASHINGTON — For each of the past three seasons, the New York Mets sent Jacob deGrom to the mound on opening day and watched him throw at least five scoreless innings. This time, an injured deGrom was not available, so fill-in Tylor Megill took the ball from new Mets manager Buck Showalter and turned in a suitable impression of what the two-time Cy Young Award winner usually does in Game 1.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Phillies' Bryson Stott on hot corner Friday in MLB debut

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is starting on third base and batting eighth versus right-hander Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics in Friday afternoon's season opener. What It Means:. Stott is making his MLB debut on the hot corner while Alec Bohm will be available off the bench. Matt Vierling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola at top of Padres' Opening Day lineup

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting at catcher and hitting leadoff on Thursday versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola is handling things at the top of the order against the Diamondbacks' southpaw. The Padres' full Opening Day lineup: Nola C, Manny Machado 3B, Jake Cronenworth 2B, Luke Voit DH, Wil Myers RF, Eric Hosmer 1B, Jurickson Profar LF, Ha-Seong Kim SS, and Trent Grisham CF. Yu Darvish is starting at pitcher for the Padres.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Schwarber goes deep for Phillies in 9-5 win over Athletics

PHILADELPHIA -- — Rhys Hoksins took an informal poll inside the clubhouse on the popularity of new Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. “You guys like the new guy?" Hoskins said. “I like him.”. So did Phillies fans on opening day. And his teammates dig him, too. Schwarber slammed a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy