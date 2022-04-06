Vladimir Guerrero Jr. picks Juan Soto, Fernando Tatís Jr. and Sandy Alcántara for his all-star Dominican team I MLB on FOX

WASHINGTON — For each of the past three seasons, the New York Mets sent Jacob deGrom to the mound on opening day and watched him throw at least five scoreless innings. This time, an injured deGrom was not available, so fill-in Tylor Megill took the ball from new Mets manager Buck Showalter and turned in a suitable impression of what the two-time Cy Young Award winner usually does in Game 1.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO