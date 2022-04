En route to her second gold medal of the meet, Kylie Masse lowered the 50 back national record for the third time this year. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. During the second night of racing at the 2022 Canadian Trials, Kylie Masse threw down a brand new Canadian record of 27.18 in the 50 backstroke. She won the event and took out her own national record of 27.52 from earlier this year.

