NASCAR Hall Of Fame honors Martinsville Speedway's 75th anniversary

This weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race marked Dale Earnhardt Jr’s sole NASCAR race of the 2022 season. Just as the drivers were preparing for the Martinsville Speedway, however, rain and wind blew through the Virginia race track, throwing off Thursday’s schedule on the track. Luckily, NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr has an incredible setup inside his motorhome and was able to wait out the rain in style – lounging on a couch while watching The Masters.

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO