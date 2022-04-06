NASCAR Hall Of Fame honors Martinsville Speedway's 75th anniversary

Though NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time competition back in 2017, he still makes time for one Xfinity Series race per year. This year, Dale Earnhardt Jr chose the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 in the Martinsville Speedway. The 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner has raced in...
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is never afraid to let the world know exactly how he feels about any given situation in racing. And in an interview ahead of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 in the Martinsville Speedway, Kyle Busch aired his thoughts on dirt races in NASCAR. Reporter Noah...
WILD night at Martinsville. The NASCAR Xfinity Series put on one helluva show tonight at Martinsville Speedway with Brandon Jones ultimately taking the checkered flag. Landon Cassill took second and AJ Allmendinger finished third, but it was Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer that garnered the most attention following the race.
This weekend, NASCAR continues their short track racing swing with the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. The half-mile asphalt track of Martinsville Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series. View the 2022 Martinsville Speedway qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three...
11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series. 4:30 – 5:15 p.m. — Cup practice (Groups A and B, FS1, MRN) 5:15 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Groups A and B, single-car, two laps, two rounds, FS1, MRN) 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race...
This week’s NASCAR event in the Martinsville Speedway kicks off today (Thursday, April 7). This gave NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson just enough time to sneak over to the Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Wednesday for a Micro division race. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion...
Martinsville Speedway will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ eighth race of the season Friday night. The 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped oval marks the second consecutive short track on the Xfinity schedule. NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to the series in the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, his lone scheduled start of the year.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Kaitlyn Vincie is a co-host of NASCAR RACE HUB, FS1’s daily NASCAR news and information program, and NASCAR RACEDAY, its NASCAR CUP SERIES studio prerace show, roles she assumed in 2020. In addition, she continues to host FS1’s NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES prerace show, NASCAR RACEDAY-NCWTS, a role she first […]
This week, NASCAR‘s finest roll into Martinsville for the shortest track of the season. After conquering The Paperclip, the drivers will meet yet another challenge next week in the Bristol Motor Speedway, the World’s Fastest Half-Mile. Typically an all-concrete track, the Bristol Motor Speedway will be covered in dirt for the second consecutive NASCAR season.
Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | Martinsville I. The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to the Commonwealth of Virginia for its second-straight short track event this weekend, this time under the lights of Martinsville Speedway. The spring event has this year been shortened to 400 laps, as Brad Keselowski is set for his 25th Cup start at ‘The Paperclip,’ while Chris Buescher makes his 14th Saturday night.
This weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race marked Dale Earnhardt Jr’s sole NASCAR race of the 2022 season. Just as the drivers were preparing for the Martinsville Speedway, however, rain and wind blew through the Virginia race track, throwing off Thursday’s schedule on the track. Luckily, NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr has an incredible setup inside his motorhome and was able to wait out the rain in style – lounging on a couch while watching The Masters.
Last year, Kyle Larson ended the season with ten wins and the NASCAR Cup Series championship, rivaling the legendary Jimmie Johnson in single-season success. Unfortunately for the No. 5 driver, however, this year hasn’t been quite as bright. Though Kyle Larson has a win and two top-5 finishes in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season thus far, he also has three DNFs.
The half-mile Martinsville Speedway has its own personality and has since it opened on Sept. 7, 1947. Now in its 74th season of operation, the famed Virginia track continues to be a cornerstone of NASCAR’s Cup Series schedule. It was the vision of H. Clay Earles, an Axton, Virginia,...
Two-time Talladega Superspeedway champion and NASCAR on Fox analyst Clint Bowyer is set to be inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame later this month. The event will be held during the Talladega Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony and Block Party on Friday, April 22. These events are set to kick off the Superspeedway’s big weekend of triple-header racing which all leads to the Sunday, April 24 Geico 500.
MARTINSVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – NASCAR returned to its oldest venue this weekend as the Martinsville Speedway has celebrated its 75th birthday. The party, though, has been going on for weeks. Civic leaders, NASCAR officials and even a King – aka Richard Petty – have made appearances at the track they call The Paperclip, a .526-mile […]
Chase Elliott was fastest overall in an uneventful practice Friday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway with a lap of 94.704 mph (19.995s). Elliott, a former Martinsville winner, laid down the fastest lap from the second group of drivers, and also recorded a session-high lap count of 57. Each group had 20 minutes on track.
Comments / 0