ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

NASCAR Hall Of Fame honors Martinsville Speedway's 75th anniversary

wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a special day today at the...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Sports
Martinsville, VA
Sports
City
Martinsville, VA
NBC Sports

Friday NASCAR schedule at Martinsville

11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series. 4:30 – 5:15 p.m. — Cup practice (Groups A and B, FS1, MRN) 5:15 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Groups A and B, single-car, two laps, two rounds, FS1, MRN) 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
NBC Sports

Friday Martinsville Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Martinsville Speedway will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ eighth race of the season Friday night. The 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped oval marks the second consecutive short track on the Xfinity schedule. NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to the series in the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, his lone scheduled start of the year.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Hall Of Fame#A Special Day#Charlotte
WFXR

WFXR Sports Sitdown: FOX Sports NASCAR Racing Host Kaitlyn Vincie

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Kaitlyn Vincie is a co-host of NASCAR RACE HUB, FS1’s daily NASCAR news and information program, and NASCAR RACEDAY, its NASCAR CUP SERIES studio prerace show, roles she assumed in 2020. In addition, she continues to host FS1’s NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES prerace show, NASCAR RACEDAY-NCWTS, a role she first […]
HAMPTON, VA
Outsider.com

Watch How NASCAR Next Gen Cars Perform on Bristol Dirt Track

This week, NASCAR‘s finest roll into Martinsville for the shortest track of the season. After conquering The Paperclip, the drivers will meet yet another challenge next week in the Bristol Motor Speedway, the World’s Fastest Half-Mile. Typically an all-concrete track, the Bristol Motor Speedway will be covered in dirt for the second consecutive NASCAR season.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Speedway Digest

RFK Weekly Advance | Martinsville I

Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | Martinsville I. The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to the Commonwealth of Virginia for its second-straight short track event this weekend, this time under the lights of Martinsville Speedway. The spring event has this year been shortened to 400 laps, as Brad Keselowski is set for his 25th Cup start at ‘The Paperclip,’ while Chris Buescher makes his 14th Saturday night.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spent the Afternoon Watching the Masters Ahead of Martinsville Xfinity Qualifying

This weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race marked Dale Earnhardt Jr’s sole NASCAR race of the 2022 season. Just as the drivers were preparing for the Martinsville Speedway, however, rain and wind blew through the Virginia race track, throwing off Thursday’s schedule on the track. Luckily, NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr has an incredible setup inside his motorhome and was able to wait out the rain in style – lounging on a couch while watching The Masters.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Kyle Larson Breaks Down His 2022 Season, Previews Upcoming Race at Martinsville

Last year, Kyle Larson ended the season with ten wins and the NASCAR Cup Series championship, rivaling the legendary Jimmie Johnson in single-season success. Unfortunately for the No. 5 driver, however, this year hasn’t been quite as bright. Though Kyle Larson has a win and two top-5 finishes in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season thus far, he also has three DNFs.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Clint Bowyer To Be Inducted into Talladega Walk of Fame

Two-time Talladega Superspeedway champion and NASCAR on Fox analyst Clint Bowyer is set to be inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame later this month. The event will be held during the Talladega Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony and Block Party on Friday, April 22. These events are set to kick off the Superspeedway’s big weekend of triple-header racing which all leads to the Sunday, April 24 Geico 500.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
WNCT

75 years of Martinsville: Clips of the Paperclip

MARTINSVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – NASCAR returned to its oldest venue this weekend as the Martinsville Speedway has celebrated its 75th birthday. The party, though, has been going on for weeks. Civic leaders, NASCAR officials and even a King – aka Richard Petty – have made appearances at the track they call The Paperclip, a .526-mile […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
racer.com

Elliott quickest in NASCAR practice at Martinsville

Chase Elliott was fastest overall in an uneventful practice Friday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway with a lap of 94.704 mph (19.995s). Elliott, a former Martinsville winner, laid down the fastest lap from the second group of drivers, and also recorded a session-high lap count of 57. Each group had 20 minutes on track.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy