ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Transportation officials: 1-90 Yellowstone River Project ahead of schedule

By Russ Riesinger
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fFVr_0f0eJlnN00

If you’ve driven Interstate 90 recently between Billings and Lockwood, then you know the orange cones are out.

On Tuesday, the Montana Department of Transportation gave an update on the Yellowstone River Project during an open house at the Billings Public Library.

MDT engineering project manager Shane Johnson says the construction is running a little ahead of schedule.

“Everything is on schedule for sure, and it’s actually a little ahead,” he says.

The orange cones won’t be going away anytime soon. This project will impact drivers over the next two years.

“The way it is configured now with the two-way traffic in the eastbound lane is the way it is going to be all of this year all the way to November. And during that time, the reconstruct of the interstate and the bridge will take place in the westbound lane and then next year the exact opposite happens,” Johnson says.

It will add an extra lane in each direction of the interstate through the 2.6-mile stretch, which is the business corridor in the state, with more than 30,000 vehicles passing through here each day. A 10-foot shoulder will also be added on each side.

“It needed to be widened out to help with the infrastructure around Billings and the growth that we are experiencing. So, the bridges are narrow, and they needed to be replaced as well as the interstate being widened to three lanes,” Johnson said.

The westbound bridge was the scene of a huge pileup last year that involved approximately 30 vehicles.

Improvements will also be made to the two interchanges on this stretch of interstate. It will eventually mean a lot less congestion when driving through the area—but for now, you will need a lot more patience.

“Drive through at the posted speeds don’t go fast. Stay off your cell phones and safe out there,” Johnson reminds motorists.

You can find much more information on the project as well as signing up to receive SMS messages with updates on delays by clicking here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Moose 95.1 FM

Yellowstone Park Entrances Scheduled to Open Next Month

Winter seemed to fly by, eh? In April, a few of the roads into Yellowstone National Park will open to vehicle traffic weather permitting, of course. The 2022 summer opening dates for roads into Yellowstone have been posted. Now you can plan ahead for your visit into the park before the onslaught of tourists arrive. Keep in mind, many roads will not open to vehicles until May. But it's a start.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
MyWabashValley.com

Construction resumes on Turn To The River project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the non-profit organization, Art Spaces Inc., construction has resumed on the Turn To The River project. The first phase includes the unveiling of a new sculpture, construction on the plaza and lighting. A dedication for the sculpture and the completion of the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Daily Camera

Boulder Creek area projects scheduled

The Mile High Flood District is collaborating with Boulder on two projects along Boulder Creek. First, renovations will be made west of Eben G. Fine Park, located below Boulder Canyon Drive where pedestrians walk and kayakers enter the water. The project aims to manage erosion and improve the concrete path.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lockwood, MT
Billings, MT
Government
Billings, MT
Traffic
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Traffic
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Uban Construction
Outsider.com

Rare Animal Spotted Twice in One Day in Montana City

You never know what you might find when you venture out into the Montana wilderness. For instance, if you are really lucky you just might find a rare animal, not once, but twice, in one day in this Montana city. Indeed, a math teacher in the area Matt Donaldson was out on his way to work when he spotted a wolverine.
MONTANA CITY, MT
KPCW

Stalled home under construction near Midway up for sale

A large home under construction between Heber City and Midway has sparked the curiosity of the local public since building progress stalled in recent years. Now, it’s up for sale by a new owner. Two large unfinished buildings sit off State Route 113, near the Provo River. One is...
MIDWAY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Large black bear roaming around Carbon County

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not unusual to see bears out and about this time of year as the weather gets warmer. But a large black bear roaming a Carbon County neighborhood is starting to draw some concern. He’s no stranger to the area, but residents say it might be time for a professional […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Idaho State Journal

DESTRUCTIVE WINDSTORM, MOUNTAIN SNOW FORECAST FOR EAST IDAHO MONDAY, TUESDAY

A destructive windstorm and mountain snow are forecast to hit East Idaho on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has declared a high wind warning from noon Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday for the entire region in anticipation of the windstorm's damaging 60 mph gusts. Widespread power outages are expected and road closures because of blowing dust are possible in East Idaho because of the windstorm. The weather service...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Flathead Beacon

‘We are at a Critical Point’

As the Flathead Valley’s population growth continues to outpace its resources, Flathead County Undersheriff Wayne DuBois on April 5 told audience members at the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce Growth Summit that county officials need to prioritize law enforcement to ensure public safety. Call volumes have spiked 20% since 2018,...
KALISPELL, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy