NASCAR Hall Of Fame honors Martinsville Speedway's 75th anniversary

Some of the best moments in NASCAR come not from the action on the track but the chatter in the drivers’ radios. Before every race, each NASCAR driver is mic’d up, along with their respective crew chiefs. This allows teams to communicate during the race to strategize, celebrate and, every now and then, let their tempers run wild. The live microphones give both fans and NASCAR officials the opportunity to listen in on the team chatter during and after the race.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO