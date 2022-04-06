NASCAR Hall Of Fame honors Martinsville Speedway's 75th anniversary

Though NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time competition back in 2017, he still makes time for one Xfinity Series race per year. This year, Dale Earnhardt Jr chose the Call 811 Before You Dig 250 in the Martinsville Speedway. The 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner has raced in...
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is never afraid to let the world know exactly how he feels about any given situation in racing. And in an interview ahead of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 in the Martinsville Speedway, Kyle Busch aired his thoughts on dirt races in NASCAR. Reporter Noah...
WILD night at Martinsville. The NASCAR Xfinity Series put on one helluva show tonight at Martinsville Speedway with Brandon Jones ultimately taking the checkered flag. Landon Cassill took second and AJ Allmendinger finished third, but it was Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer that garnered the most attention following the race.
This weekend, NASCAR continues their short track racing swing with the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. The half-mile asphalt track of Martinsville Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series. View the 2022 Martinsville Speedway qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three...
The team was handed a $100 fine after the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Two weeks ago, NASCAR raced at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race was a first of it’s kind as the rules created a superspeedway event on a 1.5-mile track. The race looked very similar to Daytona and Talladega where drafting and aerodynamics play a major role.
The NASCAR Cup Series stays in the Commonwealth of Virginia for a second straight week but heads south to Martinsville Speedway, continuing the early-season short-track swing in 2022. "The Paperclip" marks the tour's second such track of the year and first half-miler, on the heels of the 0.75-mile Richmond Raceway.
11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series. 4:30 – 5:15 p.m. — Cup practice (Groups A and B, FS1, MRN) 5:15 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Groups A and B, single-car, two laps, two rounds, FS1, MRN) 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race...
It’s no secret that NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. was tough on his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Focused on racing, he was rarely around for most of Dale Jr.’s childhood, and even when he was around, he was a tough critic. The same drive and instincts that made him great on the track didn’t necessary translate to fatherhood all the time.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Kaitlyn Vincie is a co-host of NASCAR RACE HUB, FS1’s daily NASCAR news and information program, and NASCAR RACEDAY, its NASCAR CUP SERIES studio prerace show, roles she assumed in 2020. In addition, she continues to host FS1’s NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES prerace show, NASCAR RACEDAY-NCWTS, a role she first […]
Martinsville Speedway will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ eighth race of the season Friday night. The 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped oval marks the second consecutive short track on the Xfinity schedule. NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to the series in the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, his lone scheduled start of the year.
Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | Martinsville I. The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to the Commonwealth of Virginia for its second-straight short track event this weekend, this time under the lights of Martinsville Speedway. The spring event has this year been shortened to 400 laps, as Brad Keselowski is set for his 25th Cup start at ‘The Paperclip,’ while Chris Buescher makes his 14th Saturday night.
This weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race marked Dale Earnhardt Jr’s sole NASCAR race of the 2022 season. Just as the drivers were preparing for the Martinsville Speedway, however, rain and wind blew through the Virginia race track, throwing off Thursday’s schedule on the track. Luckily, NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr has an incredible setup inside his motorhome and was able to wait out the rain in style – lounging on a couch while watching The Masters.
Some of the best moments in NASCAR come not from the action on the track but the chatter in the drivers’ radios. Before every race, each NASCAR driver is mic’d up, along with their respective crew chiefs. This allows teams to communicate during the race to strategize, celebrate and, every now and then, let their tempers run wild. The live microphones give both fans and NASCAR officials the opportunity to listen in on the team chatter during and after the race.
NASCAR Truck Series starting positions for Martinsville Speedway. Tonight, the NASCAR Truck Series unloads in Martinsville, Virginia. The field is set to go short track racing at Martinsville Speedway. View the Martinsville Speedway starting lineup for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Martinsville Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual |...
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — NASCAR has built its empire on small, community-based towns and cities. Martinsville is one of the longest stops on the circuit. In part because of the exciting racing, but also because of the community that calls it home. "We try and be excellent corporate citizens...
The half-mile Martinsville Speedway has its own personality and has since it opened on Sept. 7, 1947. Now in its 74th season of operation, the famed Virginia track continues to be a cornerstone of NASCAR’s Cup Series schedule. It was the vision of H. Clay Earles, an Axton, Virginia,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – NASCAR returned to its oldest venue this weekend as the Martinsville Speedway has celebrated its 75th birthday. The party, though, has been going on for weeks. Civic leaders, NASCAR officials and even a King – aka Richard Petty – have made appearances at the track they call The Paperclip, a .526-mile […]
Chase Elliott was fastest overall in an uneventful practice Friday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway with a lap of 94.704 mph (19.995s). Elliott, a former Martinsville winner, laid down the fastest lap from the second group of drivers, and also recorded a session-high lap count of 57. Each group had 20 minutes on track.
