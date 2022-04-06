ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

EPCSO looking for 23-year-old 'endangered runaway'

By Caitlin Sullivan
 3 days ago
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) needs the public's help to find 23-year-old "endangered runaway" Elijah Young who was last seen Tuesday night.

According to EPCSO Young was last seen at 7:15 p.m. leaving the 8100 Block of Bar X Road in Black Forest. Young is reported to have a mental health condition and "needs his medication."

He was last seen wearing a grey ski hat, grey hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you know anything about his whereabouts call 719-390-5555.
1230 ESPN

Inmate Found Dead Inside Colorado Prison Likely Murdered

An inmate incarcerated in a Colorado prison was found dead in his cell and evidence shows that he was most likely a victim of homicide. The incident took place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the early morning hours when prison guards at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility found an inmate laying on the floor of his cell unconscious.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Austin Brumfield Arrested After Deputies Discover Trunk Full Of Stolen Catalytic Converters

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Lee Brumfield after they discovered a trunk full of stolen catalytic converters. Investigators tracked down the suspect after an RV dealer located outside of Longmont reported stolen catalytic converters. Austin Brumfield (credit: Weld County) When investigators looked through the security camera footage, they realized they had seen a similar car at a motel. When they checked the car, they saw license plates, bolt cutters and Sawzall blades. Investigators linked Brumfield, 29, to the vehicle and arrested him. The trunk full of stolen catalytic converters is believed to have come from...
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Brighton Police Find Possible Kidnapping Victim Rylee Heinz

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Brighton police says they found a possible kidnap victim. Police are asked the public earlier on Tuesday to help them find 20-year-old Rylee Heinz. Rylee Heinz (credit: Brighton Police) At around 4:45 p.m., Heinz reportedly reached out to a friend who then called police. Police say they confirmed Heinz is safe. Brighton Police need help locating a possible kidnapping victim: https://t.co/n9JWVOBztb — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) April 5, 2022 Further details about the investigation have not been released.
BRIGHTON, CO
KKTV

Hours-long standoff comes to an end in Pueblo Wednesday evening

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were in a standoff situation in a Pueblo neighborhood Wednesday evening following a burglary earlier in the day. Police are reporting the burglary occurred at about 11:50 a.m. along E. 4th Street. At least one victim in the burglary is reporting the suspects came back to the house and a handgun was brandished before the two suspects fled in a silver sedan.
PUEBLO, CO
