Ohio State

MLK's Daughter Schools Senate Candidate Josh Mandel on Her Father's Legacy

By Jake Thomas
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The daughter of the civil rights icon and the GOP Senate hopeful got into a debate over where Martin Luther King Jr. stood on...

Comments / 126

KKelleher
2d ago

It's bad enough that he said what he said. What's even worse is that he thought he had the right to say it. The arrogance it takes to tell a woman that he knows more about her father than she does, is stunning.

47
Patricia Jackson-Brown
2d ago

Josh Mandal wasn't born until after the death of MLK. He was born in 1977, what make him think he knows more than the daughter or MLK, Bernice King. Josh just because you're a white boy don't mean you're right. Go back an research how your ancestor's beat, spray black people with water hose, drag, and whatever the white man to could do to BLACKS. Next time shut up and put SOME RESPECT ON THE KING NAME!

22
Dr. Doom
3d ago

Typical of a white boy claiming he knows more about Black issues than actual Black People. Good grief 🤦🏾‍♂️

80
IN THIS ARTICLE
