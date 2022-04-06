ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

As water allocations fall amid severe drought, struggling C.O. farmers search for answers

By Bola Gbadebo
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwDt0_0f0eJYGo00

Amid challenges to growing traditional amount crops, they seek state changes in how water is allocated

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Casad Family Farms manages 360 acres of land in Jefferson County, growing a variety of crops and animals. Operators Cate Havstad-Casad and Chris Casad said Tuesday that amid another year of serious drought, they are receiving less than 20 percent of their normal water allotment this year.

In a normal year, their allocation has been 2 1/2 acre feet of water, which would allow them to continue their normal operations. But since 2017, their water allocation has been declining. Now, they have to cut out most of their staple crop, potatoes, to continue their operation.

They said the low water distribution is devastating several of the local farmers and, to little surprise, their businesses.

“The fact that we won’t be able to grow for the people of Central Oregon this year because of the misallocation of water has significant impacts on all of the families we feed, all of the restaurants we sell to, all the grocery stores we sell to," Havstad-Casad said. "We also won’t be able to sell our organic hay, so all the other farmers and animal owners who rely on our hay -- we won’t be able to sell them hay this year.”

A large number of Jefferson County residents rely on agriculture to survive and, without access to more water, people can’t sustain a living.

“The way that water allocation works in the state of Oregon is founded upon the doctrine of prior appropriation, which means there’s a level of seniority,” Havstad-Casad said. “The most senior districts will get allotted first, and when things are scarce, the most junior holders will be cut first.”

Havstad-Casad said the big problem is how irrigation water is applied.

“Water that is watering someone’s lawn or is watering a golf course, or going into a recreational lake for somebody to ski on, is weighed equivalently to the water we would apply for farming, in order to grow food.”

In short, she said, water is going to non-agricultural uses while the farms go dry.

The North Unit Irrigation District is the largest in Central Oregon, with some of the most junior water rights.

Havstad-Casad said the effects of the unfolding war in Ukraine are adding to the pressure on agriculture here. With Russia being one of the largest producers of fertilizer, she said, it’s getting harder for farmers to get access to it. The compounded pressures of the larger global crisis and the way water is allocated in Central Oregon, she said, is creating a negative ripple effect.

Megan Kellner-Rode is another farmer affected by the water issues. She co-owns Boundless Farmstead with her husband, David Kellner-Rode. They tend to a 20-acre property in Alfalfa, east of Bend.

She told NewsChannel 21 that she has reached out to dozens of legislators and lobbyists to ask that they review, redefine and reconfigure irrigation and water laws, rules, and regulations in Oregon. However, she has not received a response from any of the agencies yet.

She said her detailed letter sent last month was intended to define, explain and examine some of the issues with Oregon water laws.

In order for the farmers to preserve their way of life and feed many people, they hope to get action from legislators soon.

The post As water allocations fall amid severe drought, struggling C.O. farmers search for answers appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 3

Related
ABC4

Utah water conservationists announce new drought initiative

UTAH (ABC4) – With the severe drought that has plagued Utah this past year, water conservationists are aiming to replenish Utah’s dwindling water levels. The Utah Rivers Council, along with 11 city, county, and water agency partners will be holding a virtual press conference to announce a new initiative. The initiative will focus on mitigating […]
UTAH STATE
Bakersfield Channel

California reduces supplies to water agencies amid drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's urban water users and farmers who rely on supplies from state reservoirs will get less than planned this year. State water officials said Friday they'll only give 5% of requested water supplies to contractors of the State Water Project, which provides water for 27 million people and a swath of farmland. That's in addition to water for critical needs like bathing and drinking.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Momentum grows for Central Oregon Emergency Coordination, Training Center in Redmond

The recent signing of a memorandum of understanding has brought the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and multi-agency partners one step closer to funding Phase 1 of the CORE3 project, which will provide local communities and the state of Oregon with a dedicated Emergency Coordination Center and integrated public safety training center campus on a site adjacent to the Redmond Airport. The post Momentum grows for Central Oregon Emergency Coordination, Training Center in Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Industry
Local
Oregon Business
City
Madras, OR
Bend, OR
Business
City
Bend, OR
Madras, OR
Business
Jefferson County, OR
Business
County
Jefferson County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
Bend, OR
Industry
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Rights#Central Oregon#Russia
Channel 6000

Natural disasters deliver deadly blows to Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While the 1972 Vancouver tornado that killed 6 people remains the deadliest tornado on record to hit west of the Rocky Mountains, it doesn’t really come close to the deadliest disasters in the Pacific Northwest since 1900. With the help of KOIN 6 Meteorologist...
PORTLAND, OR
98.3 The KEY

‘Depressing’ Washington Small Town Named ‘Ugliest City” in the Entire State

Aberdeen is reportedly the ugliest city in Washington State. Known as the "Gateway to the Olympic Peninsula", the beautiful city of Aberdeen, Washington, has developed a terrible reputation. Citings of an abundance of meth users and being the birthplace of Nirvana rockstar member, Kurt Cobain, it's not hard to imagine why the city is recognized for being "depressing". Aberdeen has also unfortunately been named the "ugliest" city in the entire state by travel.alot.com.
ABERDEEN, WA
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
KTVZ

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in April

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in April, officials said Tuesday. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, approximately 399,000...
SALEM, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
928K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy