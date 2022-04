Dancing on Ice star Oti Mabuse has shared an emotional tribute following the death of her niece Tlhogi aged 28.Mabuse took to Instagram with a moving message remembering Tlhogi, accompanied by a series of photos of the two together.“How is this the last time I would hold you in my arms. I am so shattered inside. I can’t even begin to describe the pain,” wrote the former Strictly professional.“This is not how this was supposed to go. We had plans together, travel the world and dance on a beach in Jamaica for my birthday.”The 31-year-old went on to reflect on...

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO