ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Lazar unseats Evers appointee Kornblum from Court of Appeals

By The Associated Press
Fox11online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA (AP) -- Voters in southeastern Wisconsin elevated a conservative-backed Waukesha County judge to a state Court of Appeals seat in a race that...

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Roll Call Online

Supreme Court rejects GOP effort to overturn Wisconsin congressional map

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an effort by Wisconsin Republicans to overturn a court-chosen congressional map in the state. The case sprang from the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s selection of a map put forward by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. With Republicans in control of the state legislature and a Democrat as governor, the two sides were not able to compromise on a map before the court stepped in.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Waukesha County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Waukesha, WI
Waukesha County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Waukesha, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Of Appeals#Lazar Unseats#Ap#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans
KEYT

‘Young Republicans might not be marching in the streets, but they are mobilizing’: Gen Z Republicans express optimism ahead of midterms

Karly Matthews is a climate activist. She’s also a Republican. The 24-year-old Pennsylvanian — who serves as the communications director for the American Conservation Coalition, a conservative environmental group — often gets pushback from both Democrats and Republicans who say her beliefs are contradictory. “At this point...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Opposes Biden Nominee to US Supreme Court

(Washington, DC) – Ketanji Brown Jackson is one step closer to joining the U-S Supreme Court after the Senate Judiciary committee approved her nomination on a tie-breaker vote Monday. Every Republican on the committee voted “no,” including Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley. He says he and Jackson have fundamentally different views on the role judges should play in our system of government — and that her approach to criminal law and sentencing is too lenient. Grassley also says the Senate’s Democratic Leader opposed Republican President George W. Bush’s nominees to the high court on ideology alone, so Grassley says that means he and other Republicans in the Senate no longer need to defer to a Democratic president’s choices for the Supreme Court — even if that person is qualified. The full Senate will vote on the nomination this week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

S. Carolina schedules 1st execution with firing squad ready

South Carolina has scheduled its first execution after corrections officials finished updating the death chamber to prepare for executions by firing squad.The clerk of the State Supreme Court has set a April 29 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 57-year-old man who has spent more than two decades on death row after he was convicted of killing convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg.Moore could face a choice between the electric chair and the firing squad, two options available to death row prisoners after legislators altered the state’s capital punishment law last year in an effort to work...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy