Lazar unseats Evers appointee Kornblum from Court of Appeals

(Washington, DC) – Ketanji Brown Jackson is one step closer to joining the U-S Supreme Court after the Senate Judiciary committee approved her nomination on a tie-breaker vote Monday. Every Republican on the committee voted “no,” including Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley. He says he and Jackson have fundamentally different views on the role judges should play in our system of government — and that her approach to criminal law and sentencing is too lenient. Grassley also says the Senate’s Democratic Leader opposed Republican President George W. Bush’s nominees to the high court on ideology alone, so Grassley says that means he and other Republicans in the Senate no longer need to defer to a Democratic president’s choices for the Supreme Court — even if that person is qualified. The full Senate will vote on the nomination this week.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO