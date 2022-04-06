ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Star Trek: Picard season 3 is bringing back major Next Generation cast members

By Christian Saclao
geekspin
geekspin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Major Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members are reuniting for Star Trek: Picard season 3. Paramount+ announced on Tuesday that Star Trek: The Next Generation alums LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Michael Dorn (Worf), Jonathan Frakes (William T. Riker), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), and Brent Spiner...

geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Related
B98.5

‘Star Trek’ Casts a New Captain Kirk

The ironic part of the new Star Trek series, Strange New Worlds, is that it features some very familiar Star Trek characters. When the show debuts on Paramount+ later this summer, it will star Anson Mount as Captain Pike, the original Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise before James T. Kirk, along with Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Mr. Spock. The show is officially billed as following these heroes “in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.”
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Star Trek's Jeri Ryan Shares How 'Several Glasses Of Champagne' Led To Seven Of Nine's Return In Picard Season 2

Most of the familiar Star Trek faces who have returned for Star Trek: Picard are, understandably, veterans of The Next Generation, with Patrick Stewart reuniting with folks like Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, John de Lancie, Whoopi Goldberg and Jonathan Del Arco. That said, Picard also stars Jeri Ryan, who played Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Voyager Seasons 4 through 7. When Picard started airing on Paramount+ (then called CBS All-Access), it had been almost two decades since Ryan had played the former Borg drone, and it turns out that alcohol played an integral part in bringing her back to the Star Trek franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds teases first look at brand new Uhura

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has introduced the new Uhura to fans in a new teaser. The character, played by Nichelle Nichols in the original Star Trek series, will be portrayed by Celia Rose Gooding in the Trek prequel. Well, a prequel that's also a sequel to a prequel, more like.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases Official Full Trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has released its official trailer, which you can watch above! Coming to Paramount+ this May, Strange New Worlds is both a prequel to the original Star Trek series and a spinoff of the events of Star Trek: Discovery season 2, helping to expand Paramount's Star Trek TV Universe. The new trailer for Strange New Worlds is, therefore (and not surprisingly) a mix of retro-nostalgia, expressed in the modern format of a more diverse cast, big (green screen) effects – and yes, that edgier tone of sex and violence for the streaming platform (as opposed to TV).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santiago Cabrera
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Jeri Ryan
Person
Jonathan Frakes
Person
Isa Briones
Person
Alison Pill
Person
Michelle Hurd
Person
Michael Dorn
Person
Marina Sirtis
Person
Gates Mcfadden
Person
Brent Spiner
Person
Patrick Stewart
Person
Orla Brady
ComicBook

One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

One of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time is now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director's Cut) is now available on Paramount's streaming service, giving fans of the Star Trek franchise something they've been waiting a long time for! The trailer for Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4K Remaster dropped last month, sparking some big nostalgia amongst Star Trek fans. Indeed, Star Trek as a franchise is currently leaning into nostalgia across the board with this release; the imminent premiere of the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the mind-blowing announcement that The Next Generation cast is reuniting in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Nehemiah Persoff, Twilight Zone and Star Trek: The Next Generation Actor, Dies at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, a character actor whose numerous television appearances included The Twilight Zone, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Wonder Woman, has passed away. Deadline brings word that Persoff died " at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, California" on Tuesday, April 5, he was 102. Persoff's career began in bit-parts and uncredited roles, his first being in The Naked City but another of his earliest being the classic film On the Waterfront. His career would persist for seven decades, with a stable of appearances in film and on television from the late 1940s until the early 2000s when he retired from the profession.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
CinemaBlend

William Shatner's Response To Wil Wheaton's Renewed Complaints About Their First Meeting Is On Brand

William Shatner is one of Star Trek’s most iconic actors, but it’s well-documented that he has had his issues with co-stars in the past. Shatner’s feud with George Takei (which reignited not long after Shatner’s space flight) is a frequently mentioned one, but fewer fans may know about his past exchange with actor Wil Wheaton. Now it seems like old wounds might be torn open again, given Shatner’s on-brand comments regarding Wheaton’s renewed complaints about their first meeting.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2 Explores Real World Issues, Showcasing a More Mature Show

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Star Trek: Picard Season 2. The first three episodes of Star Trek: Picard Season 2 already feel like a completely different show from the first season. The premiere season definitely has its fans, but the end product was underwhelming—it worked when the story leaned into nostalgia but didn’t get far with much else. Season 2 is a different story.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Major Star#The Next Generation#Paramount#La Forge#Crusher
Engadget

Star Trek: Picard's unraveling continuity is the result of operator error

The following contains moderate spoilers for the fourth episode of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season two. Continuity is something that comes up in geek media a lot, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Star Wars to DC’s TV Arrowverse. It used to be a thing only hardcore nerds really cared about, but now it’s gone mainstream, with fans of all stripes cheering at callbacks and pointing out inconsistencies. Star Trek was probably the first major example of an interconnected universe that most people were aware of, but as the franchise continues to grow, with at least five shows in active production and more on the way, is consistent continuity something it can keep up with?
TV SERIES
Collider

Why 'Star Trek's Prime Directive Changed the Course of Sci-Fi Forever

If you're a sci-fi fan, there's likely been a time in your life when you've been show-surfing and stumbled upon a classic of a bygone era. Maybe it was The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) or The Man From Planet X (1951), but so many of these early sci-fi films seem to share a common thread. Extraterrestrials either land on Earth, or humankind reach out into the stars and eventually other planets. Either way, we as humans are faced with a life form we've never seen before and have no understanding of. Using the previously mentioned films as examples, we immediately meet these new forms of life with suspicion, an intent to exploit them, or even outright violence. One might chock some of this up to social commentary of the time period, as 1950s science fiction, in particular, was steeped in the nuclear arms race and the rising panic instilled through McCarthyism. However, even today, we see more than a few films where extraplanetary life is immediately acted upon in an outright hostile manner. With that having been said, there are more than a few bits of media that see humanity coexisting with a menagerie of alien life — most notably, Star Trek.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thecinemaholic.com

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is a science fiction series that revolves around the adventures of Captain Burnham and the crew of the starship Discovery. Set a decade before ‘Star Trek: The Original Series,’ the seventh series in the franchise revolves around the Starfleet officer and her crew as they come across new worlds and life forms on their journey.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Poster Reveals Spock and M'Benga's Full Name

There's a lot of anticipation right now for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as it will mark the return of Anson Mount's Christopher Pike after his beloved appearance during the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. The upcoming series will also feature the younger versions of some of the familiar characters from The Original Series as it is set years before James T. Kirk took over as the captain of the USS Enterprise.
TV SERIES
Parade

Jean-Luc and Crew Go To Extreme Measures To Restore the Timeline on This Week's Picard

It was a Prison Break episode on last week’s Picard when Seven (Jeri Ryan) and Raffi (Michelle Hurd) broke Rios (Santiago Cabrera) out of an ICE detention center. Picard found The Watcher and it turned out to be a Laris (Orla Brady) doppelgänger named Tallinn. He learns that Tallinn has been watching one of Jean-Luc’s ancestors, an astronaut named Renee Picard (Penelope Mitchell) who is about to launch into space.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Tales of the Walking Dead - Samantha Morton to Return as Alpha

Mindhunter and See actress Lauren Glazier has joined the cast of AMC anthology series Tales Of The Walking Dead. Filming has been underway since January in Atlanta. Glazier is set to feature prominently in an episode starring Walking Dead series favorite Samantha Morton who we can confirm is back to portray Alpha in the spinoff series (Illuminerdi reported Morton’s return a couple of months back). Matt Medrano (Yellowstone) has also joined cast.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Greg Nicotero Will Direct The Walking Dead Series Finale (Exclusive)

The Walking Dead is currently in the midst of filming its Season 11 finale, also known as the series finale. ComicBook.com has learned that it is being directed by none other than Greg Nicotero. Nicotero has directed some of the best and biggest episodes of The Walking Dead, often serving as the helm for season and mid-season premieres and finales. Nicotero is also an executive producer of The Walking Dead, having been with the show since its launch in 2010 bring his masterful touches to much of the practical and digital VFX works, including designs for the world famous walkers and Shiva the tiger.
TV SERIES
geekspin

When will Aquaman 2 come out?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to 2018’s Aquaman, is one of the highly anticipated movies from Warner Bros. But with the film studio recently making some changes to the schedule of its upcoming films, when will Aquaman 2 come out?. Aquaman 2 release date. Aquaman and the...
MOVIES
geekspin

Classic Mego action figures from the ’70s are making a comeback

From Batman and Star Trek all the way to Superman, your toy collection is about to get a nostalgic vibe with the re-launch of these classic Mego action figures. Back in the 1970s, Mego’s 8-inch-scale action figures with interchangeable bodies and cloth costumes became the industry standard. Batman Mego...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy Game Announced

Publisher Outright Games and developer Tessera Studios have announced that the animated Star Trek series Star Trek: Prodigy will soon get its first-ever video game, Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova. While the announcement seems to indicate that the video game will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, details beyond that are fairly limited at the moment.
VIDEO GAMES
geekspin

geekspin

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.

 https://geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy