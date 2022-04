It struck me out of nowhere, but life-altering experiences often do. This sudden feeling of queasiness swallowed me up in the center of the gymnasium floor, and I couldn’t move. For a week I was like this: unable to leave my bed, barely able to eat, withdrawing from life because I couldn’t speak without the queasiness instantly and uncontrollably consuming me.

