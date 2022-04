If the Kansas State football team handed out awards at the conclusion of spring practice, there’s a good chance that Nelson Pipes and Trevor Stange would share MVP. Don’t feel bad if you are unfamiliar with those names. Stange is a junior offensive lineman from Coppell, Texas who hasn’t played in a single game for the Wildcats. Pipes is a sophomore long snapper from Hallsville, Missouri who is also waiting to see his first action. Even some of the most passionate K-State fans may not know of them.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO