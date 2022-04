Makhel (6-10, 245) and Makhi (6-9, 230) Mitchell, twins who played at Rhode Island last season, have signed with the Arkansas men’s basketball program, Razorback head coach Eric Musselman announced. (Note: first names are pronounced Ma-kale and Ma-KAI.) The Mitchells ranked 1-2 in both scoring, rebounding and blocked shots...

JONESBORO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO