Exclusive: Jan. 6 Committee Interviews Longtime Steve Bannon Associate Alexandra Preate

By Hunter Walker
 3 days ago

Alexandra Preate, a longtime aide and spokesperson for former President Donald Trump ’s ex-chief strategist Steve Bannon , was interviewed Tuesday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol. Preate’s interview comes as the committee is preparing to hold public hearings about its investigation.

Bannon, who has had an infamously tempestuous relationship with Trump, worked as one of the former’s president’s top strategists during both the 2016 campaign and in the White House. The committee has previously expressed interest in Bannon’s involvement in a “war room” at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington D.C., where Trump allies strategized ways to fight the 2020 election. Last November, Bannon was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the committee’s requests for documents and testimony.

Preate, who has been described as Bannon’s “consigliere” and “shadow press secretary,” also reportedly worked with the Trump White House on communications. She was also among the multiple prominent Trump allies — including former General Michael Flynn, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and My Pillow entrepreneur Mike Lindell — photographed at the pre-attack rally on the White House Ellipse. Preate and Bannon did not respond to multiple requests for comment. However, two sources familiar with the investigation, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed Preate’s testimony to Rolling Stone .

The House probe is examining the storming of the Capitol building that took place on Jan. 6, 2021 during the certification of Trump’s 2020 election loss. Trump spoke at the Ellipse rally that day, urging his supporters to “fight like hell.” As Trump spoke, hundreds of his supporters broke into the Capitol complex and spent hours brawling with law enforcement. Along with the attack on the Capitol building, the House committee is investigating Trump allies’ efforts to overturn the vote .

Ivanka Trump, the former president’s eldest daughter — and one of his top White House advisers — also testified before the committee on Tuesday, according to the New York Times . Both Ivanka and the committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this story. The former president, meanwhile, continues to assert that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 election .

The House select committee, which was established last July, is separate from the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 attack. Thus far, the Justice Department probe has focused on individual rioters who entered the Capitol building, as well as right wing militant groups that had a presence on the ground that day. The committee, on the other hand, is tasked with examining high-level strategic and organizational efforts to fight Trump’s loss. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is in charge of the Justice Department’s investigation, has faced mounting pressure to more aggressively confront Trump’s inner circle.

At a news conference last Friday , Garland defended his deliberative approach to Jan. 6.

“The only pressure I feel, and the only pressure that our line prosecutors feel, is to do the right thing,” Garland said. “That means we follow the facts and the law, wherever they may lead.”

Trump Says He Wanted to March to Capitol on Jan. 6, Blames Everyone But Himself for Carnage

New York A.G. Asks Court to Hold Donald Trump in Contempt: 'The Judge's Order Was Crystal Clear'

Exclusive: Jan. 6 Committee 'Locked In' on Proud Boys

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: 'What the hell do you think we've done?'

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
Reporters call for White House to 'simply ignore' Supreme Court decisions

Some reporters are calling on President Biden to ignore Supreme Court decisions that they believe are politically motivated. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court temporarily reinstated a Trump-era that limits the power of the states to block energy projects that can potentially pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. In a split 5-4 decision, the justices overturned a lower court judge’s order to throw out the rule until the Biden administration can implement a new rule which is expected in spring 2023.
The desperation of the Jan. 6 House Committee

The illegitimate January 6 Committee was in dire need of another fake news headline to stay relevant, and it sure got one. “Jan. 6 Committee Lays Out Potential Criminal Charges Against Trump,” screamed the headline from The New York Times in their latest anti-Trump screed. There’s just one problem with this - congressional fact-finding committees can’t file criminal charges. Not to mention, the politicized select committee appears to have already decided on its preferred conclusion before completing its investigation.
Camila Cabello Faces Her Anxiety, Finds Closure With Fifth Harmony on 'Psycho Freak'

Noah Cyrus Announces Her Long-Awaited Debut Album With Crushing Single 'I Burned LA Down'

