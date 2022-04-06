ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Alleged Fake Elector Ruh Unseated in De Pere City Council Race

By Casey Nelson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Incumbent De Pere Ald. Kelly Ruh was trying to hold on...

Related
OutThere Colorado

Alleged corruption prompts entire city council to quit in Colorado town of 4,000

What happens to local government when the entire city council resigns together? One allegedly corrupt small city in Colorado is about to find out. Between Monday night and Tuesday, all six members of the Florence City Council resigned, leaving the mayor as the only elected official maintaining a role. The mass resignations come amid what has been described as a growing corruption scandal, with one council member stating that the "the lack of a plan to remove the cancer that is destroying our town" was a reason behind the move.
FLORENCE, CO
KPLC TV

Nezat unseats Koonce in race marred by controversy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nick Nezat unseated longtime Sulphur City Councilman Mike Koonce in Saturday’s election. The race was marred by controversy, though, as some voters were turned away from the poll due to a redistricting error, the Registrar of Voters Office confirmed. Nezat defeated Koonce by 26...
SULPHUR, LA
The Times

Results in for Flowery Branch City Council Post 2 race

Retired manufacturing manager Joseph Mezzanotte won the Flowery Branch City Council Post 2 seat in a special election Tuesday, March. 15. In a battle between political newcomers, he defeated businesswoman Jennifer Sudderth by a vote of 174 to 85. He captured 67% of the vote to Sudderth’s 33%. “It’s...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
WEHOville.com

Zekiah Wright joins race for WeHo City Council

Attorney and rights activist Zekiah Wright has filed papers to run in the 2022 West Hollywood City Council election. Wright, who uses they/them pronouns, joins a colorful field of incumbents, newcomers and former councilmembers vying for three seats on the council — the first being vacated by retiring Councilmember John D’Amico, the second being defended by Mayor Lauren Meister, and the third that Councilmember Lindsey Horvath would vacate if she wins her race to become the Third District Supervisor.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Local
Wisconsin Elections
De Pere, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
De Pere, WI
NBC26

Wisconsin commission won't punish fake electors

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has decided not to sanction a group of Republicans who falsely claimed to be presidential electors in 2020. The commission released a letter Tuesday that said commissioners voted unanimously during a closed session on March 9 that the Republicans didn't violate any laws.
WISCONSIN STATE
Person
Donald Trump
New Britain Herald

New Britain Common Council votes to de-authorize unused bond funding, use portion of money to restructure city's debt

NEW BRITAIN – The Common Council voted to de-authorize unused bond funding on completed capital projects and use a portion of the money to restructure the city’s debt. In a special meeting Wednesday, the Council made the decision after accepting a report of the Standing Bonding Subcommittee of the Common Council Committee on Administration, Finance and Law, which recommended closing out completed projects. The committee met March 16 to discuss the reallocation of funding from projects which have already been completed and no longer need the surplus of funds.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

