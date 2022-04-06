Alleged Fake Elector Ruh Unseated in De Pere City Council Race

Attorney and rights activist Zekiah Wright has filed papers to run in the 2022 West Hollywood City Council election. Wright, who uses they/them pronouns, joins a colorful field of incumbents, newcomers and former councilmembers vying for three seats on the council — the first being vacated by retiring Councilmember John D’Amico, the second being defended by Mayor Lauren Meister, and the third that Councilmember Lindsey Horvath would vacate if she wins her race to become the Third District Supervisor.
Comments / 0