Lee's Summit, MO

Mayoral election results announced across KC area suburbs

By Jack Anstine
 3 days ago
Mayoral election results have been compiled in several suburbs across the Kansas City area.

Lee's Summit Mayor Bill Baird, the incumbent, has been reelected with 55% of the vote.

View all of Tuesday's election results across the Kansas City area.

Baird, who was first elected as Mayor in 2018, ran against challenger Diane Forte, who has spent two terms representing District 1 on the Lee's Summit City Council.

RELATED | Voters elect Rory Rowland as next Independence mayor

In Parkville, Dean Katerndahl has been elected by 49% of votes to replace Nan Johnston as mayor.

Johnston did not run for reelection. She has previously been accused of destroying records , campaign finance violations and she plead guilty to driving while intoxicated .

Katerndahl's opponents were Andrew Barchers (28%), Jason Sears (21%) and Emily Boullear (2%).

Smithville incumbent Mayor Damien Boley won his reelection bid with 48.25% of the votes. Boley's challengers were Mary Ann Becker and Ali McClain.

Meanwhile in Grain Valley, a new mayor will take office.

Challenger Michael Todd defeated incumbent Chuck Johnston with 52% of the votes.

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

