Whitehouse, TX

Remembering ‘Bubba’: East Texan shares the life of neighbor killed in storm

KLTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFulton, 46, was convicted of criminally negligent homicide on Dec. 1, 2017, in the death of Haile Beasley in May 2016. The jury sentenced him to 10 years in prison but a criminal appeals court ordered a new sentencing trial after ruling...

www.kltv.com

KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KTAL

PHOTOS: Storm damage across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several areas in East Texas were hit hard by severe weather Monday night into Tuesday morning. KETK has compiled photos of storm damage from areas across East Texas. If you have any photos of storm damage, you can send them here. Harrison County. Houston County.
ENVIRONMENT
KTRE

Storms bring hail, flooding to East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Severe Thunderstorms made their presence known across East Texas Monday evening. The City of Lufkin reported flooding on Feagin Street in front of Chambers Park, Angelina Street, the Frank Avenue underpass, and Frank Avenue in front of CHI Saint Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital. They said no serious damage had been reported.
EAST TEXAS, PA
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BigCountryHomepage

1 dead after Brown Co. crash Sunday night

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A May man is dead after a crash in Brown County Sunday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened on US 183, 3.3 miles south of May at 10:20 p.m. Sunday. DPS says 78-year-old Jerry F. Burnett, of May, was trying to make a […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
ACCIDENTS
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1 person killed in Whitehouse from storm

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed Monday night in Whitehouse after storms blew through the area and left the city without power. The person’s name was not released by city officials, pending family notification. The city will hold another briefing at 2 p.m. Strong winds damaged the roofs/awnings of buildings across East Texas […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly motorcycle crash victim remember

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Tonight, friends and loved ones are remembering a man who police said died after a motorcycle crash last Friday morning. Odessa Police said 58-year-old Clyde Frank Morgan was killed after a motorcycle crash on I-20 at FM 1936. Police are still investigating what exactly happened in the crash. A close friend […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
KWTX

Central Texas K9 deputy needs help covering medical expenses

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for donations to help cover medical expenses for K-9 Deputy Stana, who is need of surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her rear left leg. A GoFundMe account has been created to help the department...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One killed in East Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wednesday morning, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue A. LPD later confirmed one person was killed. In their initial update, LPD said there was one person killed and one person with serious injuries. This was later corrected to one fatality and no other serious […]
LUBBOCK, TX

