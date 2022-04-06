Garcia and Miller elected to SJSD board of education

Fontana Unified School District will transition from an “at-large” to by-trustee area elections system for the Board of Education in November 2022, following the adoption of Resolution No. 22-05 and the selection of a final trustee map and sequence of elections during the March 9 School Board meeting.
The Board of Education of Charles County met on March 8, 2022, for its regular meeting. A meeting agenda is posted on Board Docs here. Board meetings are streamed live at www.ccboe.com and archived on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) YouTube page here. The following are important meeting updates. Superintendent update Superintendent of Schools […]
ARLINGTON, Texas –March 23, 2022 – Tyra Garcia, Business and Community Engagement Partner at Texas Trust Credit Union, has been named to the Board of Directors of the Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce. Business & Community Engagement Partner Tyra Garcia of Texas Trust Credit Union Garcia was nominated...
WESTMORELAND — The Westmoreland Central School District’s board of education has rescheduled its meeting which was to be held on Tuesday, April 12. The new date of the meeting is Tuesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education meeting room at the Junior/Senior High School.
JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met in a special session meeting on Friday, March 11 to interview two candidates for the recently opened board member position after the resignation of Keith McClure. Those present were Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Dr. Kim Simmons, Polly...
