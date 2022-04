Apple users have taken to Twitter to voice their disappointment concerning the iOS 15.4 update, stating that their iPhone batteries are draining faster than usual. One such user unveiled that their iPhone 13 Pro Max “could go for days without charging, but it’s down to half capacity by mid-day.” The change seems to apply to older models, as an iPhone 11 user mentioned that using the screen for a maximum of two hours led to a 13% drop in battery life. The only apps open were Safari, YouTube, Instagram and Uber. Furthermore, another user claimed that their “battery life is half [of] what it was last week.”

