Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Very Happy’ & ‘At Peace’ With Boyfriend Pete Davidson

By Natalie Hunter
 2 days ago

Kim Kardashian says she wants to ‘take her time’ when it comes to her relationship with Pete Davidson but she’s ‘very happy’ with how things are going.

Kim Kardashian, 41, has made some rare comments about her boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28. Kim has spoken out about how she sees her relationship with the Saturday Night Live actor during a sneak peek for her Good Morning America interview with Robin Roberts. “I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” she told the host.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3koU19_0f0eAkjb00
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating around Oct. 2021. (Shutterstock)

Does the SKIMS founder plan on having a whirlwind wedding like her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker? Not yet, at least. “Obviously I wanna take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace,” she said of the pacing of her and the comedian’s relationship.

The two have definitely been careful when it comes to their relationship. They started dating in October 2021 and have yet to attend their first public event as an item. However, that day is supposedly coming soon. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they will be making their first public appearance in May. “Kim and Pete are ready to make their grand debut as a couple and they feel that the Met Gala is the perfect place to do it,” the source shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NquYQ_0f0eAkjb00
Pete reportedly has two tattoos dedicated to his love: one reading “Kim” and another reading “My Girl Is A Lawyer.” (MEGA)

The two have endured quite a bit in their relationship. Not only did people think the relationship was a joke at first, but they had to deal with the antics of Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West. Ye had a phase of bashing the couple on social media, even leaking their text messages.

However, a separate source close to Pete has told HL that Kanye’s behavior hasn’t scared Pete off and it has actually made Kim and Pete’s relationship stronger. Now, the “Gold Digger” rapper has reportedly sworn off defamatory social media posting. So it seems they may not have to worry about the Grammy Award-winning rapper for now but anything’s possible on Kimye’s roller-coaster divorce.

