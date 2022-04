Chris Pau l is a serious character, players don't reach the heights that he has in his career without developing a serious work ethic and a burning desire to win. But like many other top athletes, CP has enjoyed his share of funny moments on the internet during his time in the league. And while not a lot of NBA stars can claim this, CP3 has managed to roast one of the best comedians in the business in Kevin Hart.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO