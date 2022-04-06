ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit Sky Carp hold kickoff party ahead of season

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Sky Carp on Tuesday hosted a kickoff party for the upcoming season at the new ABC Supply Stadium.

The event was the first opportunity for fans to see the 2022 roster in action, with players participating in their very first practice under the lights there.

Kids were able to visit the kids zone, and fans could also stock up on new gear.

“We’re looking to build things over the next few years. We’re going to add more and more events,” team president Zach Brockman said. “If you’re not a baseball, fan, that’s okay; we’re going to add concerts, we’re going to have events in our club up here for corporate gatherings. We’re trying to keep this (Stadium) active 200-plus days a year.”

The Sky Carp open their season on the road against Cedar Rapids on Friday. Their home opener series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will begin April 12.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
