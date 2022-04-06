ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Alan Northcutt: Waco takes important step to net-zero carbon emissions

By ALAN NORTHCUTT Guest columnist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 23, some 300 Waco residents celebrated the grand opening of the 25th Street Station. They applauded the preserved historic architecture, improved fire department headquarters, community meeting space and anchor for neighborhood enhancement. But the most crucial feature of this beautiful new complex went unrecognized — the first installation of...

