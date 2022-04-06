ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Fans get first look at new Braves gear ahead of Opening Day for World Series champs

By Michele Newell, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rncna_0f0e8yo400
Braves Acuna jersey

ATLANTA — New World Series championship merchandise, new food items and redesigned hospitality spaces are just some of the many things fans will see at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta during the 2022 season.

On Tuesday, fans lined up at the Braves Clubhouse Store to buy items from the gold collection as soon as the merchandise hit the shelves. Fans will get a chance to see the World Series champions wear new Gold Collection uniforms this week.

The new jerseys and on-field caps feature the 2021 World Series Championship patch and accents of gold piping. The left-arm sleeve of the jersey features ‘IV’ in gold with a star underneath to represent the four World Series Championships throughout Braves history.

The team will wear the new uniform during their opening homestand, from April 7 through April 13. Replica jerseys and on-field caps are available for sale in the Braves Clubhouse store.

Fans can also look forward to new food items at Truist Park, including a World Series Champion burger that can only be purchased at the Chop House. The half-pound Waygu burger includes a gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras and is the most expensive new food item at Truist Park.

“The burger is $151, and you get the replica championship ring with it,” said Rory Bancroft, the Executive Chief at Truist Park.

Delta SKY360 Club is a newly redesigned premium and group hospitality space located on the field level with direct access to the ballpark’s seating bowl.

The premium club environment includes over 8,000 feet of additional square footage for a total of 18,650 square feet. Nine food serving stations feature an ever-changing menu with a variety of good options.

Premium seating in the Delta SKY360 Club, Truist Club and Xfinity Club is sold out for the 2022 season.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Braves’ Acuña describes feelings for Freeman as ‘nothing’

ATLANTA – Don’t count Ronald Acuna Jr. among the Atlanta players who will be missing Freddie Freeman as the Braves open their season. Acuna said in an Instagram Live interview he had no feelings for Freeman, the former longtime Braves first baseman who helped lead Atlanta to the World Series championship last year and then signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Braves and Truist announce new national headquarters for Truist Securities inside The Battery

Truist Financial Corporation and the Braves Development Company announced Wednesday that Truist Securities will relocate its national headquarters to The Battery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The new building will be located right behind Truist Park—approximately 300 feet from home plate. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New World#New Gold#Burger#Gold Collection#Braves Clubhouse#The Chop House#Waygu#Delta Sky360 Club
WSB Radio

After pre-game champions parade, Braves lose ’22 opener

It was all there for a perfect night. A pregame parade for Braves players and coaches. The unveiling of the World Series champions banner in pre-game festivities. The game itself – did not follow the perfect script. The Reds beat the Braves 6-3 in Atlanta’s 2022 season-opener at Truist Park Thursday night.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Outsider.com

MLB: Atlanta Braves Selling $151 Cheeseburger at Truist Park

Things may have gone to the Atlanta Braves’ heads after that World Series win because they are offering a $151 cheeseburger at Truist Park. Oh, and in case you really wanted to spend some money, you can go up even further. For just a small price of $25,000 you get the burger… and a limited-edition World Series championship ring.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
135K+
Followers
98K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy