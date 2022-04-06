Fans get first look at new Braves gear ahead of Opening Day for World Series champs

Braves Acuna jersey

ATLANTA — New World Series championship merchandise, new food items and redesigned hospitality spaces are just some of the many things fans will see at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta during the 2022 season.

On Tuesday, fans lined up at the Braves Clubhouse Store to buy items from the gold collection as soon as the merchandise hit the shelves. Fans will get a chance to see the World Series champions wear new Gold Collection uniforms this week.

The new jerseys and on-field caps feature the 2021 World Series Championship patch and accents of gold piping. The left-arm sleeve of the jersey features ‘IV’ in gold with a star underneath to represent the four World Series Championships throughout Braves history.

The team will wear the new uniform during their opening homestand, from April 7 through April 13. Replica jerseys and on-field caps are available for sale in the Braves Clubhouse store.

Fans can also look forward to new food items at Truist Park, including a World Series Champion burger that can only be purchased at the Chop House. The half-pound Waygu burger includes a gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras and is the most expensive new food item at Truist Park.

“The burger is $151, and you get the replica championship ring with it,” said Rory Bancroft, the Executive Chief at Truist Park.

Delta SKY360 Club is a newly redesigned premium and group hospitality space located on the field level with direct access to the ballpark’s seating bowl.

The premium club environment includes over 8,000 feet of additional square footage for a total of 18,650 square feet. Nine food serving stations feature an ever-changing menu with a variety of good options.

Premium seating in the Delta SKY360 Club, Truist Club and Xfinity Club is sold out for the 2022 season.

