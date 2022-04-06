ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Johansen’s 1st hat trick puts Predators over Wild 6-2

By JIM DIAMOND
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Apyc_0f0e8cdK00
1 of 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Johansen’s first career hat trick led the Nashville Predators to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Roman Josi and Philip Tomasino had a goal and two assists, Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made a season-high 47 saves for Nashville, winners of three of four as they try to keep pace in the tight Western Conference playoff race. Filip Forsberg had three assists and Mattias Ekholm added two.

“I think Juice was at the level that we need him to be at,” Predators coach John Hynes said of Saraos. “He’s an elite goalie in the league. He was elite tonight. That’s nice to see. When he plays at that level, he gives us a chance to win every night.”

Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves. The Wild were 9-0-1 in its previous 10 games.

Josi scored the game’s first goal at 5:10 of the opening period. With the Predators on a power play, he snapped a wrist shot from just above the left faceoff dot that beat Fleury high to the far side.

Zuccarello made it 1-1 with about six and a half minutes left in the first, but Johansen answered 25 seconds later with another power-play goal for the Predators.

“We have to find a way just to stay the hell out of the box because obviously, they’ve got special players and special power-play players and they hurt us,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said. “Our 5-on-5 game is great.”

Johansen struck again with less than a minute left, his second on the power play, this time redirecting Josi’s slap pass from the center of the blue line past Fleury.

“Yeah, awesome to get it in a big game, and at home here, too,” Johansen said of his hat trick. “It was really cool.”

Tomasino gave Nashville a 4-1 lead at 6:06 of the second.

Just seconds after another Wild power play expired, Josi carried the puck into the right circle and he slipped a backhand pass to Tomasino in the slot, where the rookie beat Fleury with a one-timer low to the stick side.

Kaprizov scored his 40th of the season at 17:51 of the second with the Wild on a two-man advantage.

Duchene scored at 13:28 of the third and Johansen scored his third into an empty net with 6.1 seconds remaining.

“We thrive on like hard, fast, competitive hockey,” Duchene said. “We thrive on it, meaningful hockey.”

JOSI GOING WILD

It was the third matchup of the season between the Predators and Wild. Josi has posted 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in those three games. Three of the four goals have come on the power play.

Nashville has won all three matchups, outscoring the Wild 17-6.

DEFENSEMEN RETURN

Nashville welcomed back defensemen Dante Fabbro and Mark Borowiecki to the lineup. Both blueliners were sidelined with upper-body injuries. Fabbro missed five games and Borowiecki four.

Borowiecki wasted no time in getting into the action, as he dropped the gloves with Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno early in the first period in his first shift of the game. Later in the first, he fought again, taking on Nicolas Deslauriers. He also picked up an assist on Duchene’s third period goal.

DUMBA HURT

Wild defenseman Matt Dumba was injured in the second period and did not return. At 4:01 in the second, Dumba hit Nashville’s Michael McCarron in the neutral zone and received an interference penalty on the play. He left the ice and went directly to the dressing room. The team announced he had an upper-body injury.

“It’s upper-body,” Evason said. “It doesn’t look good. That’s about it. I don’t know the status. It just doesn’t look good.”

Predators: At Ottawa on Thursday.

Wild: At St. Louis on Friday to conclude a four-game trip.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Academy bans Will Smith from the Oscars for 10 years

Will Smith is reportedly banned from attending any Academy events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars over a joke the comedian made about the “King Richard” actor’s wife. The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Tennessee Sports
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Reuters

Zelenskiy braces for 'hard battle', UK's Johnson visits with aid

KYIV, April 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine is ready for a tough battle with Russian forces amassing in the east of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid him a visit to offer fresh financial and military aid. Johnson was the latest foreign...
POLITICS
NBC News

Georgia gun range owner and his family are killed in robbery, police say

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia. The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.
GRANTVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Zuccarello
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Michael Mccarron
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Person
Nicolas Deslauriers
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Mattias Ekholm
The Hill

Idaho Supreme Court temporarily halts abortion ban

Idaho’s Supreme Court put a temporary halt on the state’s newly passed six-week abortion ban on Friday. The law, which was signed by Gov. Brad Little (R) last month, bans abortions after six weeks and allows family members to sue a person who performs an abortion after the legal timeframe.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

844K+
Followers
414K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy