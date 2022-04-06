Sacred Heart-Griffin boy's basketball honored at city council for State Championship

A United South High School student wanted to fight a basketball coach at the gym, according to the United ISD Police Department. Alex Magana, 19, was arrested and charged with harassment. "As per Chapter 37 of the Texas Education Code and the UISD Student Code of Conduct, a student is prohibited from engaging in conduct that contains the elements of an offense of harassment against an employee of the District," the district said in a statement. The school district can consider many different consequences. Alternative school placement is one of the options, UISD officials said. The...

LAREDO, TX ・ 29 MINUTES AGO