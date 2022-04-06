WWE News: Tony D’Angelo Becomes the Don Of NXT, Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend Clip

Happy TGIF everybody! Hope you all been good! Lee Sanders here and it’s time, it’s time, it’s AEW RAMPAGE time!. And we are going into this match without the entrances. Both men exchange a series of holds to come at a stalemate. Danielson engages Barretta in a Roman knuckle lock and soon follows with a kick to Trent’s legs. Strong chops to Trent’s chest as soon after Trent counters and does a chest chop of his own. Danielson gets Trent in a front-lock neck hanging submission hold. Trent counters by putting Danielson over his shoulders with a northern suplex. Both men end up spilling to the outside over the ropes. Trent skins the cat as he goes over the top rope. Danielson kicks him in the midsection as Danielson quickly gets back in the ring and dives into Trent from between the ropes. Trent catches him and gives him a side suplex! Trent tries charging at Danielson but meets steel steps as Danielson moves out the way in time. Back from commercial break and both men are trading strikes briefly. Danielson connects with a front headlock suplex. Very explosive move as Danielson climbs to the top rope. Trent slows him down and connects with a huge superplex! Both men now trading strikes to the chests. Danielson misses a spinning kick as Trent gets him with a release german suplex. Big back elbow follows as Danielson applies his own elbow strike. Danielson with a super tight cradle for a near fall. Danielson now applies a fujinami submission hold as Trent gets to the ropes in time for a rope break. Both men now trade roll ups for near falls. Trent connects with a swinging ddt for a near fall. Trent now fighting Bryan in the corner, Danielson fights back and gets him on the top rope. Danielson looking for something but Trent comes crashing down on him. The back of Danielson’s head hits the canvas as well as his left shoulder. Trent only gets a near fall on that attempt. Danielson now with his trademark kicks as Trent comes back with a half and half suplex, followed by a lariat for another near fall. Danielson finally gets Trent with the psycho knee followed by the gun style piledriver! Danielson not done yet as he stomps on Trent’s head repeatedly. Great setup for the LaBelle lock as this one is over.

WWE ・ 14 HOURS AGO