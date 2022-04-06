ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE News: Tony D’Angelo Becomes the Don Of NXT, Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend Clip

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Tony D’Angelo’s coronation as the new Don of WWE NXT took place on thus week’s show. After...

Shane McMahon’s Son Declan McMahon on Possibly Getting Into Pro Wrestling

– The Indy Star recently spoke to Declan McMahon, the 18-year-old son of Shane McMahon and grandson of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Declan recently announced his commitment to play football for the Hoosiers at Indiana University. Below are some highlights:. Declan McMahon on possibly getting into wrestling: “I’ve tried it...
WWE
Note On Why Alexa Bliss Hasn’t Been on WWE TV

A new report has some details on why Alexa Bliss hasn’t been on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber. Bliss hasn’t been on TV since her appearance at the Saudi Arabia PPV, with a report from early March noting that her storyline isn’t planned to continue until after WrestleMania.
WWE
WWE News: Corey Graves’ Son Helped Create Carmella’s WrestleMania 38 Mask, WWE Now Highlights Veer Mahaan Finally Appearing on Raw

– Visual effects and makeup artist Jason Baker revealed on Twitter this week that WWE broadcaster Corey Graves’ son was actually the one who helped create the face mask for Carmella that she wore at WrestleMania 38. According to Baker, it was a collaborative effort between himself, effects legend Tom Savini, and Graves’ son.
WWE
Tommaso Ciampa
Corey Graves and Carmella Get Married, AEW and WWE Wrestlers Attend

Corey Graves and Carmella are officially married after tying the knot in a ceremony yesterday. They will now go to Hawaii for their honeymoon. Those in attendance included Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, Natalya, TJ Wilson, Sam Adonis, Liv Morgan, Happy Corbin, Tamina and Bayley. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that...
WWE
Samoa Joe Wins AEW Debut Match on Dynamite (Clips)

Samoa Joe was victorious in his first match in AEW, qualifying for the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament on tonight’s Dynamite. Joe defeated Max Caster on Wednesday night’s show, earning the first spot in the tournament. Joe was announced to have signed with AEW over the weekend...
WWE
Becky Lynch Says Bianca Belair’s Army Threw Her Off Her Game at WrestleMania 38

– Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast this week, along with Sasha Banks, to discuss WWE and WrestleMania 38. Lynch discussed her title loss to Bianca Belair in their rematch last Saturday at WrestleMania 38. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
Lacey Evans Makes Return to WWE Smackdown In Vignette

Lacey Evans is back on Smackdown, making her return in a vignette on this week’s show. Friday’s episode saw Evans appear in a video talking about her difficult upbringing and how she’s refused to give up over the years, noting that nothing she’s been through makes her better than anyone else, but no one is better than her either.
WWE
Details On if Cody Rhodes’ WWE Contract Allows For Go Big Show, Rhodes to the Top

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at Wrestlemania 38, defeating Seth Rollins after weeks of speculation and hype. There had been some question as to whether or not Rhodes could continue doing his other television projects after leaving AEW. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes signed a “very detailed and complex” contract with WWE that would allow him to pursue other projects.
WWE
Combat Sports
WWE
WWE NXT
Sports
WWE Reportedly Gives Curtis Axel, Ariya Daivari Tryouts As Producers

WWE is reportedly giving a couple alumni tryouts as producers in Curtis Axel and Ariya Daivari. Fightful Select reports that both former WWE starts worked as producers in a tryout capacity on this week’s Smackdown. The site reports that Axel (real name Joe Hennig) helped Tyson Kidd produce the...
WWE
Possible Spoiler on Major Name Attending This Week’s WWE SmackDown

– PWInsider reports that newly returned WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is expected to be at tomorrow’s edition of WWE SmackDown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The TV tapings are being held at the Fiserv Forum. It’s unknown if Cody will be appearing on TV or only working a dark match at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Nash Carter Reportedly Fired Over Photo Of Him Imitating Hitler

As we reported yesterday, WWE reportedly fired NXT tag team champion Nash Carter after several allegations of abuse made by his wife Kimber Lee. Lee also shared a photo of Carter imitating Hitler and doing a Nazi salute. WWE has yet to confirm Carter’s release. According to the latest...
WWE
Lacey Evans Responds to Reports of Potential Smackdown Return

Lacey Evans is throwing some cold water on reports she may be returning on Smackdown. As noted earlier today, Evans is reportedly scheduled for this week’s Smackdown which would be her first appearance since February of last year when she became pregnant with her second child. Evans posted to...
WWE
Ricochet Won’t Be At WWE Smackdown, Is Spending Weekend With Son

Ricochet has announced that he won’t be at Smackdown tonight, as WWE has given him some time to spend with his son. The Intercontinental Champion posted to Twitter on Friday to thank WWE for giving him the weekend for family time, retweeting to clarify that he won’t be on Smackdown tonight but will be back next week.
WWE
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 4.6.22

It’s pretty rare to have a lot of things going on when a company hasn’t had a major show, but that is the case this week. Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor event was basically AEW’s Wrestlemania weekend show and included the debut of Samoa Joe. He’ll be here tonight, and that means things could get a lot more interesting. Let’s get to it.
WWE
Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 4.8.22

Happy TGIF everybody! Hope you all been good! Lee Sanders here and it’s time, it’s time, it’s AEW RAMPAGE time!. And we are going into this match without the entrances. Both men exchange a series of holds to come at a stalemate. Danielson engages Barretta in a Roman knuckle lock and soon follows with a kick to Trent’s legs. Strong chops to Trent’s chest as soon after Trent counters and does a chest chop of his own. Danielson gets Trent in a front-lock neck hanging submission hold. Trent counters by putting Danielson over his shoulders with a northern suplex. Both men end up spilling to the outside over the ropes. Trent skins the cat as he goes over the top rope. Danielson kicks him in the midsection as Danielson quickly gets back in the ring and dives into Trent from between the ropes. Trent catches him and gives him a side suplex! Trent tries charging at Danielson but meets steel steps as Danielson moves out the way in time. Back from commercial break and both men are trading strikes briefly. Danielson connects with a front headlock suplex. Very explosive move as Danielson climbs to the top rope. Trent slows him down and connects with a huge superplex! Both men now trading strikes to the chests. Danielson misses a spinning kick as Trent gets him with a release german suplex. Big back elbow follows as Danielson applies his own elbow strike. Danielson with a super tight cradle for a near fall. Danielson now applies a fujinami submission hold as Trent gets to the ropes in time for a rope break. Both men now trade roll ups for near falls. Trent connects with a swinging ddt for a near fall. Trent now fighting Bryan in the corner, Danielson fights back and gets him on the top rope. Danielson looking for something but Trent comes crashing down on him. The back of Danielson’s head hits the canvas as well as his left shoulder. Trent only gets a near fall on that attempt. Danielson now with his trademark kicks as Trent comes back with a half and half suplex, followed by a lariat for another near fall. Danielson finally gets Trent with the psycho knee followed by the gun style piledriver! Danielson not done yet as he stomps on Trent’s head repeatedly. Great setup for the LaBelle lock as this one is over.
WWE

