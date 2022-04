Since its inception almost 90 years ago, Yale’s hallmark residential college system has transformed with the growth of the student body and changes in student life. When Yale’s residential college system was founded in the 1930s, longtime administrator Sam Chauncey ’57 said the colleges were intended to be locales for faculty and student interaction. Senior history lecturer Jay Gitlin ’71 added that the residential colleges were originally founded to have an “egalitarian impact” and bring students of all income levels onto campus.

