Swadley wins re-election as mayor of Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton mayor Tim Swadley has won another term after defeating his challenger with more than two-thirds of the vote Tuesday night.

Swadley defeated Sharon Mason-Boersma with 67.8 percent of the vote, with 100 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday night.

Stoughton Mayor

Stoughton Mayor

Tim Swadley Sharon Mason-BoersmaIncumbent 2,517 100.0% precincts reporting Last updated: April 7, 2022 4:33 PM 4:33 pm CDT

Swadley was first elected mayor of Stoughton in 2018 and will now serve another four-year term.

See all races and results from the April 5 election here

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.