Stoughton, WI

Swadley wins re-election as mayor of Stoughton

By Site staff
 3 days ago

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton mayor Tim Swadley has won another term after defeating his challenger with more than two-thirds of the vote Tuesday night.

Swadley defeated Sharon Mason-Boersma with 67.8 percent of the vote, with 100 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday night.

Tim Swadley Sharon Mason-Boersma
  • Tim Swadley * Winner 67.8% 1,707
  • Sharon Mason-Boersma 32.2% 810
* Incumbent 2,517 100.0% precincts reporting Last updated: April 7, 2022 4:33 PM 4:33 pm CDT

Swadley was first elected mayor of Stoughton in 2018 and will now serve another four-year term.

See all races and results from the April 5 election here

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Local
Local
Government
City
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Election#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Madison, WI
Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

