ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, OK

Amazing Oklahomans: Valero Ardmore Refinery Team

By News 9
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday's Amazing Oklahomans are members of the Valero Ardmore Refinery team....

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Ardmore plant is integral to three-state 'hydrogen hub'

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Last week, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a three-state partnership for a regional hydrogen energy hub. The agreement with Arkansas and and Louisiana aims to demonstrate the commercial viability of hydrogen and to land a billion dollars in federal funding. A 2021 task force led...
ARDMORE, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans raise awareness on World Down Syndrome Day

OKLAHOMA CITY — People across Oklahoma are raising awareness on World Down Syndrome Day. March 21st, World Down Syndrome Day, is a day to celebrate and raise awareness and advocate for rights and inclusion for those with Down Syndrome. Several events are taking place across Oklahoma. Watch the video...
OKLAHOMA STATE
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ardmore, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
Ardmore, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
City
Ardmore, OK
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Louisiana prosecutor pursues own case in Ronald Greene death

No longer waiting for a federal investigation that has so far taken two and a half years, a state prosecutor said Thursday that he intends to pursue his own possible charges against the Louisiana troopers involved in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. Union Parish District Attorney John Belton told a bipartisan legislative committee looking into the case that U.S. Justice Department prosecutors last week dropped their request for him to hold off on a state prosecution until the federal probe is complete. And he added that Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, also asked him to independently...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Amazing Oklahomans#Ardmore Refinery#The Red Cross
KXII.com

Ardmore business donates to volunteer fire department, challenges other to do the same

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore business is challenging others to contribute to local volunteer fire departments to help them pay for gas and leading by example. Patriot Chevy receptionist Shariann Copraro saw KXII’s story earlier this week about volunteer fire departments struggling to keep up with rising gas prices and she felt compelled to help out.
ARDMORE, OK
KTUL

Canoo introduces Oklahomans to their electric vehicles

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's an exciting day for people in Pryor. This is their first chance to see the Canoo lineup in person, in their home state, and it's making quite the impression on them. These vehicles, if you've not read up about them yet, are built on...
PRYOR, OK
KLAW 101

Most Oklahomans Aren’t Going to Take the 4th COVID-19 Shot

If you haven't heard the news yet Pfizer just came out and suggested another round of booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over the weekend they announced that they would be seeking the FDA's approval for what will be the 4th shot or booster. It's being recommended as more strains and variants develop like Omicron.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Every Oklahoman Should Visit The Bone Museum

Boring people all over this state constantly complain that there's "nothing to do in Oklahoma" but you and I know that's just not true. Case and point, there is something in Oklahoma City that exists only in Oklahoma City. The Museum of Osteology - AKA - the bone museum!. It's...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
News Channel 3-12

Red Cross holds blood drive in Goleta

The American Red Cross set up a blood drive on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Goleta. The post Red Cross holds blood drive in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
frommers.com

Car Renters Force Customers to Bring Fuel Receipts—but It's Not Always in the Contract

American rental car companies have been doing it for more than a decade now. When customers rent vehicles, clerks frequently say that if the car is returned with a full tank of gas, then the renter will be required to produce a receipt for the gas purchase. More specifically, the receipt must be from a gas station within a certain distance from the rental agency.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy