Chicago, IL

Bulls struggle as they lose to Bucks, but still clinch playoff spot

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- The Bulls lost to the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night, but they still clinched a playoff spot as the Cleveland Cavaliers lost.

Zach LaVine was absent Tuesday night, which meant DeMar DeRozan. He scored 40 for the Bulls, but the Bucks took control early and came away with an easy win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, trying to overtake LeBron James and Joel Embiid in a tight race for his first scoring title, finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. But the two-time MVP started slow and spent most of the fourth quarter on the bench after picking up his fifth foul.

Lopez had his best performance after missing most of the season because of a back injury. Khris Middleton scored 19.

Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis added 13 points apiece as the Bucks completed a four-game season sweep of the Bulls.

DeRozan did all he could to carry the Bills, LaVine sidelined because of ongoing soreness in his left knee.

Patrick Williams added 18 points. Nikola Vucevic struggled, going 3 of 19 and scoring seven points. He did draw loud cheers when he knocked

Allen to the floor early in the fourth quarter, delighting fans angry about

Allen's hard foul earlier this season on Chicago's Alex Caruso that resulted in a broken wrist.

But the Bulls once again lost to an elite opponent. They are a combined 2-20 against the top four teams in the East and West.

The Bulls also fell to sixth place in the Eastern Conference, a game behind Toronto with three to play. The Raptors beat Atlanta.

Vucevic hit a corner 3-pointer for Chicago just before the halftime buzzer and DeRozan hit a jumper in the opening seconds of the third to cut it to 58-48.

Milwaukee regrouped and pushed the lead to 21, only to have the Bulls get within 10 again late in the third. Two free throws by Antetokounmpo in the closing minute of the quarter and a 3 from the top by Jrue Holiday made it 96-80 before DeRozan hit jumper to cut the margin to 14 heading to the fourth.

Because the Cavs lost 120-115 to the Orlando Magic, the Bulls have clinched a playoff spot.

"You know, I'm just happy for them that they'll get a chance to experience that – and a lot of the guys haven't experienced that – so it'll be the first time for them," said Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan, "and then certainly for the organization, to be able to get back to the playoffs – I think we're trying to build."

"For us still to have a chance and have an opportunity to pick it up, and use these next couple of games to be going in the right direction at the right time – that's what it's all about," added DeRozan.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Antetokounmpo was available despite a sore right knee.

Bulls: PG Lonzo Ball experienced another setback in his recovery from surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee, raising more doubt about whether he will play again this season. Ball felt some discomfort after he tried to ramp up activities again following a 10-day pause, coach Billy Donovan said. Donovan said the next step will probably be a "meeting of the minds" in the next day or two. And the possibility of Ball missing the remainder of the season is "on the table." Ball has not played since Jan. 14. ... Donovan said he didn't necessarily get the sense that LaVine will need to miss a chunk of games, though his status for Wednesday's matchup with Boston was in question.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

