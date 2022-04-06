Public hearing to give input on new map happening Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sixth public hearing regarding Ward Redistricting will be held before the Bakersfield City Council on Wednesday.

Staff will conduct a brief overview of the City’s redistricting process and present Ward Map 5-B, which was formally advanced by City Council on March 16.

City Council will also conduct a public hearing on Ward Map 5B and receive public input.

The hearing is Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on Truxtun Avenue.

