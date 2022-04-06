San Francisco mayor endorses Matt Haney for State Assembly

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday endorsed Supervisor Matt Haney for District 17's vacant State Assembly seat.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

According to the San Francisco Chronicle , Haney has been working with Breed on crafting the city's $13 billion budget to tackle homelessness , housing and affordability for San Francisco residents.

"I'm happy to endorse his candidacy and look forward to working with him as a partner in the Assembly," Breed told the newspaper.

He has also been endorsed by Assembly Housing Committee Chair Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland), Supervisors Shamann Walton and Bilal Mahmood, as well as labor organizations, like the Service Employees International Union.

Breed appointed David Chiu to be the city attorney leaving his Assembly seat open. Haney is running against David Campos for the seat and the vote is set for April 19.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio

FAVORITE KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram