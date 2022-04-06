ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan skips race after boyfriend receives death threat

By Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Weaver
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tf56g_0f0e6iQk00

HIGH POINT, N.C. ( WGHP ) – NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan skipped last week’s Freedom 500 at Bradenton’s Freedom Factory in Florida, saying on Instagram that she had to “deal with something on the personal safety side of me” and her boyfriend, Chase Cabre, a fellow NASCAR racer.

In a YouTube video posted on Monday , Deegan explained how the couple has been the target of online harassment and death threats. The death threats were specifically targeted toward Cabre by an infatuated fan who was “catfished” by a fake Hailie Deegan account.

The fake Deegan account led the individual, an unidentified man, to believe that Cabre was abusing Deegan, and the person threatened to kill Deegan’s boyfriend.

Meet racing sensation Hailie Deegan

The man became known to Deegan when he sent a rambling letter to her team’s race shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, describing his supposed “relationship” with her and later posting an Instagram video with a chilling message to Deegan’s boyfriend.

“Boy, I swear to [expletive] God if you ain’t out of North Carolina before the sun goes down, you’re guaranteed you’re gonna see my [expletive] face and that is the last thing you’re ever gonna see….I guarantee you that.”

Deegan, realizing that the person lives near her race shop and her home, decided that this was a serious threat and began to take action to protect herself and her boyfriend.

“This guy’s very persistent on social media. He messages over and over…probably minimum 100 times a day. A prior boss actually reached out to one Chase’s family members and got in contact with Chase just to warn him of the situation because at work, he was always talking about how he was going to kill Chase and how much he hates Chase,” Deegan said in the YouTube video.

Albert Pujols files to divorce wife of 22 years, days after she had brain surgery

Law enforcement officials are watching Deegan’s property, and she also is now traveling with more security as they work with authorities to build a strong case against the suspect.

You can see Deegan’s full video here .

Deegan is scheduled to race at a local dirt track in Rowan County on Wednesday night. On Thursday night, she’ll compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out Between Drivers After NASCAR Race

Late Friday night, fans watching the latest NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway were treated to a little more than they bargained for. Following the thrilling race, two drivers decided to settle their difference off the track rather than on it. A post-race melee sparked after Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer had a little trouble with each other on the track.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
State
Florida State
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailie Deegan
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Chase Cabre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Threat#Online Harassment#Wghp#Freedom Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
8 News Now

‘BTS Mania’ descends on Las Vegas, shares love for K-Pop group

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — ‘BTS Mania’ took over Las Vegas Friday, as tens of thousands descended on Allegiant Stadium for the start of a week-long tour stop.  “Finally, they are here!” a BTS fan screamed.  The city lit up like dynamite, as the first of the ‘Permission to Dance Onstage’ concerts kicked off; many wearing their […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Pedestrian in wheelchair hit, killed near UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a crash near UNLV on March 28 was pronounced deceased on Thursday, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office. At approximately 9:15 a.m. March 28, a 1993 GMC Yukon was traveling north on S Maryland Parkway approaching a green light on E Flamingo […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy