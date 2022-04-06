ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WI

Weston, Rothschild, Kronenwetter election results

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzE7z_0f0e6etq00

Wausau Pilot & Review

Results are in for metro-area races in the spring 2022 election. Winners are noted with an asterisk (*). Results are unofficial until certified.

Village of Weston: (top 3)

  • Steven Cronin: 24.18%
  • Jasper Hartinger: 23.20%
  • Stephen Meinel (incumbent): 21.10%
  • Jamie Weiland: 30.80%

Village of Rothschild (top 3)

  • Bill Schremp ((incumbent): 30.31%
  • Katy Hale: 23.46%
  • Paul Kennedy (incumbent): 21.92%
  • Deb Ehster (incumbent): 23.82%

Village of Kronenwetter (top 3)

  • Danielle Bergmann: 16.46%
  • Tami Bloch: 19.15%
  • Jason Holmes: 15.97%
  • Ken Charneski : 20.95%
  • Jordyn Wadle-Leff: 10.87
  • Timothy J. Shaw: 16.44%

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Local village elections results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Numerous village elections are happening Monday from noon - 9 p.m. We will update the results as they come in. Hilton Mayor (4-year term) Hilton Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Scottsville Mayor (4-year term) Scottsville Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Genesee County. Bergen Trustees (2...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
WISN

All Wisconsin spring general election results

MILWAUKEE — The April 5 spring general election features more than 300 races and referendums across southeastern Wisconsin. Below, you will find all of the races and results separated by county, along with the results of the race for Milwaukee mayor and the District 2 Court of Appeals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Your Letters: Marathon County Circuit Judge candidate thanks supporters, asks for your vote

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rothschild, WI
Government
City
Rothschild, WI
Wausau, WI
Elections
Weston, WI
Government
City
Weston, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Kronenwetter, WI
City
Wausau, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread. In DHS’ latest weekly update,...
Urban Milwaukee

Drilling For Gold in Wisconsin

Plans to conduct exploratory drilling for gold and copper in north-central Wisconsin appear to be moving ahead now that a Canadian mining company has received an exploration license. GreenLight Metals, a Toronto-based company, submitted a $5,000 bond to the state and received an exploration license on Feb. 17 doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries April 6, 2022

Loretta Alice Hulke, age 82, arrived at her heavenly home on April 1, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her family by her side. Born to the late Arnold and Lucy Wyland in Merrill on August 5, 1939, Loretta “Pudgie” was the 8th of 10 children. She was a loving sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. A precious gift from God.
WAUSAU, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Court of Appeals election; Lazar unseats Kornblum

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Voters in southeastern Wisconsin elevated a conservative-backed Waukesha County judge to a state Court of Appeals seat on Tuesday in a race that took a sharp partisan turn and featured ads referring to the Waukesha Christmas parade killings. Maria Lazar defeated incumbent Court of Appeals Judge Lori...
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Kennedy
Person
Jason Holmes
WausauPilot

Your Letters: Reyes thanks supporters in Wausau School Board race, says opponent lacks personal accountability

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your Letters: Threats to school board candidate must stop

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Weston Rothschild#Wausau Pilot Review
WSAW

Wisconsin Rapids adopts ‘no mow May’

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wisconsin Rapids has adopted a resolution designating the month of May as No Mow May. The goal of No Mow May is to provide early-season forage for native pollinators. Allowing lawns to grow longer, without treating them with chemical pesticides or herbicides, leads to an increase in the number and types of native plants, which are a great source of food for pollinators, such as bees and butterflies.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Aspirus MedEvac names UP and northern Wisconsin regional director

WAUSAU – Aspirus MedEvac has named Robert “Bob” Kirkley to serve as Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin regional director. Kirkley has over 25 years of EMS experience working in both pre-hospital and hospital settings. He joined Aspirus in 1993 and MedEvac in 2007 as a paramedic. He also has held the positions of team lead, paramedic supervisor and manager prior to accepting this role.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Alleged fake elector Ruh loses De Pere city council seat

DE PERE, Wis. (WLUK) -- Incumbent De Pere Ald. Kelly Ruh was trying to hold on to her seat, but was defeated Tuesday night. She was subpoenaed in the federal investigation for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Lawmakers claimed she tried to declare Donald Trump the winner of the...
DE PERE, WI
WausauPilot

Your Letters: Marathon County Board candidate Dailey calls for Gibbs’ ouster

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WausauPilot

Wausau polling site runs out of ballots

Voters stood in long lines Tuesday at one Wausau polling location after ballots ran out, with more voters than expected. Dianne Loppnow said she arrived at Pilgrim Lutheran Church at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to find a line of about 4o people waiting to cast their ballots. By the time the situation was ironed out, about 150 people were waiting to vote. Pilgrim is on Wausau’s southeast side.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy