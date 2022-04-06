Weston, Rothschild, Kronenwetter election results
Wausau Pilot & Review
Results are in for metro-area races in the spring 2022 election. Winners are noted with an asterisk (*). Results are unofficial until certified.
Village of Weston: (top 3)
- Steven Cronin: 24.18%
- Jasper Hartinger: 23.20%
- Stephen Meinel (incumbent): 21.10%
- Jamie Weiland: 30.80%
Village of Rothschild (top 3)
- Bill Schremp ((incumbent): 30.31%
- Katy Hale: 23.46%
- Paul Kennedy (incumbent): 21.92%
- Deb Ehster (incumbent): 23.82%
Village of Kronenwetter (top 3)
- Danielle Bergmann: 16.46%
- Tami Bloch: 19.15%
- Jason Holmes: 15.97%
- Ken Charneski : 20.95%
- Jordyn Wadle-Leff: 10.87
- Timothy J. Shaw: 16.44%
