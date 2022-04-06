ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, MO

Belton man facing charges after seen attempting to steal vehicle, resisting arrest

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

BELTON, Mo. — A 21-year-old Belton man is facing charges after he was seen attempting to steal a vehicle and items inside.

Kayondez R. Avalo was charged Tuesday with tampering with a motor vehicle, property damage and resisting arrest.

The Belton Police Department reports just after 8 a.m. Monday, someone called police about a suspect with a mask attempting to steal vehicles.

While officers were on their way, the suspect exited a neighbor’s vehicle with some items and was last seen around Stacey Drive and Monroe Avenue. Witnesses say they saw the suspect taken items from one vehicle and put them into another vehicle.

When officers located the suspect, he attempted to fell, resisting arrest but officers were able to secure him.

Officers on scene learned the truck used by the suspect, identified as Avalo, was stolen out of Kansas City.

Officers confirmed before they arrived that Avalo allegedly attempted to steal a 2010 Ford Ranger by rolling it 20 feet but he couldn’t get it started.

Avalo went back to the vehicle where officers took him into custody.

A $10,000 cash only bond has been set for Avalo.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

