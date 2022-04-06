ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Two elderly victims succumb to injuries from Amite house fire

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00K2ny_0f0e6ZR500

AMITE, La. ( WGNO ) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office reported the deaths of two elderly victims who suffered fatal injuries during a house fire in Tangipahoa Parish last week.

The fire occurred in the 600 block of South Third Street in Amite, La., on Sunday, March 27. Tangipahoa Fire District No. 1, along with fire crews from both Independence and Roseland, responded to the early morning fire and upon their arrival found two occupants, a 59-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, outside of the home.

However, the two residents reported that two elderly victims, in their 80s, were still inside.

Firefighters were able to locate and rescue those victims through a bedroom window.

They were then transported to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

One of the victims succumbed to their injuries on Friday, April 1, while the other victim died on Monday.

An investigation has revealed that the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in a light fixture located in the home’s living room area.

The Fire Marshal reported the home did have working smoke alarms that alerted the adult female to the fire danger and helped her and the child escape quickly. However, due to the mobility limitations of the two elderly victims, that early warning was not enough.

A preparedness plan and escape route are paramount, according to the Fire Marshal.

