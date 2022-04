A pile of trash sits amid a family of ducks living at the Hamakua Marsh wildlife sanctuary -- a visible reminder of Oahu's growing homeless crisis. "These are left over encampments that were recently cleaned, but are back again," said Dr. James Ireland, head of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. "It's a problem that's plagued us for years and years and years. But now's the time to really get ahead of this and get it taken care of."

HONOLULU, HI ・ 14 DAYS AGO